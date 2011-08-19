10 Of The World's Most Dangerous Nations

Photo: AP
The world is a dangerous place.On this planet, you need to watch your back from murderers, rapists, robbers, wars, disease, and natural disasters– just to name a few.
With this in mind, we put together a list of the most dangerous places in the world. Sure, you can face peril in any country, city, small town, or even at your own hand, but some spots just seem to have it out for us.
Various Middle Eastern and African nations make our list, but some of the other selections may surprise you.
The United States boasts a shockingly high number of gun-related homicides per-year among Westernized nations, clocking in at 8,719 (the next highest, Germany, has 381).
There are more than 200 million guns nationwide, and over 2 million people in prisons. The U.S. sees 50 murders each day, making it the 10th most common cause of death among American men.
5,000 people die a year in truck crashes, 6,000 pedestrians dies on the streets, and 31,000 people a year end their own lives.
Despite growing economic success, the majority of Brazilians live deep in poverty. The result of this hardship is one of the world's highest murder rates, with 32.5 murders per 100,000 people, 88% of which are committed with firearms.
Out-of-control street crime, gang violence, robberies and kidnappings are common on the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo.
Even the beaches are a threat: strong riptides and a higher-than-average probability of shark attacks make relaxation risky.
South Africa is number two in the world for homicides, with 51 per 100,000 people murdered in the 2000s -- around 50 people are killed here every day giving the small country the third highest death rate world wide.
South Africa has been called 'the rape capital of the world,' and that's especially troublesome in a country of over 10 million people with HIV.
The most dangerous occupation in South Africa is farming, with murders among the profession eight times the national average.
Tiny Burundi faces danger from multiple angles. The most pressing problem is pre-election violence, caused by warring political factions and youth groups with weapons to back up their words. Other issues include 15,000 deaths per year due to HIV, and 10 deaths for every 1,000 people in the country.
There's a huge risk of contracting any number of major infectious diseases, making every meal or drink of water a roll of the dice.
War and murder are not the main issues on this continent: the danger here is 100% natural. Antarctica's hazards include gravity-driven winds, recurring blizzards, and cyclonic storms along the coast. Not to mention the air temperature often drops below below -100°F.
If you get lost in the Antarctic wild, your chances of finding your way back are slim, while your chances of finding your own food, or a hospital to treat you, are zero.
Exposure to these conditions will kill you within the hour.
Afghanistan's dangers pre-date America's 10-year long war. The 12 million Soviet landmines planted during the 1980s kill and cripple 100s each year.
Afghanistan now has the world's second highest overall death rate, the second highest infant mortality rate, an average life expectancy of 45-years, and offers a high risk of contracting major diseases.
Suicide bombs, assassinations, and armed drug trafficking are common.
Though more often in the news for its maritime piracy, mainland Somalia is just as dangerous.
travellers are warned against visiting Somalia for a number of reasons: widespread anarchy, corruption, lack of government control, and famine.
A recent Ethiopian invasion is just one reason Somalia's placed just outside the top 10 in death rate world wide. Meanwhile, secessionists continue tearing apart the country and in response, the military continues to recruit child soldiers into its ranks.
Sudan's recent split into Sudan and South Sudan did little to bring peace to either country. In fact, the U.S. warned its citizens against travelling to the South Sudan region, citing limited government security and clashes that 'flare up at any moment.' Border conflicts between the two Sudans and other nations are also a common occurrence.
Sudan has a very high risk of major disease infection, and South Sudan-- barely a month old-- has already claimed the 6th highest infant mortality rate worldwide.
All this can be placed against the backdrop of the barren desert, where over 2 million people have been killed in 2 civil wars over the last 50 years.
The two biggest issues facing Colombian security are kidnappings and the drug trade. Despite the decline of FARC's power and popularity, kidnappings by the group and other narco-terrorist factions remain popular, especially in rural areas.
Presently, Colombia produces 75% of the world's cocaine, and the government has battled paramilitary groups involved in drug production for years, with typically bloody results.
Ranked fourth in the world for murders in 2006 Colombia, firearms remain easily accessible and prevalent throughout the country.
There is not a single spot in Iraq that isn't immediately dangerous due largely to an eight year occupation by the United States, resulting in at least 100,000 civilian casualties.
Foreign armies, private military companies, local insurgents and everyday criminals are just some of the causes of death and destruction in present day Iraq.
If essential travel takes you to Iraq, be on the lookout for improvised explosive devices, explosively formed projectiles, mines, suicide bombers, car bombs, and gunmen.
Withdrawal of American forces in the coming weeks does not guarantee an end to the violence and, in fact, it will likely increase.
