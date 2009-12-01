The 10 Most Corrupt Countries

Maybe we do need robust financial regulation.

Despite it’s global leadership position, 18 countries are less corrupt than the U.S., according to Transparency International’s recently released 2009 Corruption Perceptions Index.

TI: The United States score remains stable at 7.5 despite widespread concerns over a lack of government oversight in relation to the financial sector…Another reason for concern is that in the US the legislature is perceived to be the institution most affected by corruption…

Of course, America does well compared to most of the other 180 countries ranked, including most-corrupt Somalia and other bribe-ridden places like Afghanistan and Myanmar.

“CPI” scores are based on an average of between three and nine surveys that measure the perceived level of public-sector corruption in a country; the lower the number, the more corrupt.

To compare the U.S. to its peers, we’ve grouped scores from the 30 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the most developed in the world, and found the 10 most corrupt.

As TI notes, relatively wealthy countries aren’t immune to corruption: “At a time when massive stimulus packages, fast-track disbursements of public funds and attempts to secure peace are being implemented around the world, it is essential to identify where corruption blocks good governance and accountability, in order to break its corrosive cycle” said Huguette Labelle, Chair of TI.

SEE THE 10 MOST CORRUPT DEVELOPED COUNTRIES>>>

Image: What the FBI found in the freezer of then-Rep. William Jefferson, a Louisiana Democrat. The cash was part of $400 million in bribes Jefferson received for brokering business deals in Africa. He was convicted in August on 11 counts that included bribery, racketeering and money laundering and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, which Jefferson is appealing.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”for-comparison-the-united-states-1″

title=”For comparison, the United States”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 7.5



Overall Global Rank: 19

Profile: The United States (US) score remains stable at 7.5 despite widespread concerns over a lack of government oversight in relation to the financial sector. A swift government response to the financial crisis and moves towards regulatory reforms that include transparency and accountability measures, may play a role in the country’s score. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether proposed reforms are far-reaching enough and to what extent they will be implemented. Another reason for concern is that in the US the legislature is perceived to be the institution most affected by corrupto TI’s Global Corruption Barometer, a public opinion survey published in 2009. —Transparency Internatiional“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8797a0000000000a616e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”10-portugal-2″

title=”#10 Portugal”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 5.8



Overall Global Rank: 35

Profile: In many ways, Portugal is still a two-speed democracy. The coexistence of traditional conceptions of public and elected office, where personal or affinity ties between the officeholder and citizens prevail, with modern principles governing public life, such as objectivity, transparency, fairness, accountability, and integrity causes an ambiguous condemnation of corruption in society. There is a widespread public belief that legal and moral standards governing public life are to be circumvented or subdued, whenever individual or affinity group interests stand higher. Public opinion also tends to be more focused on individual financial impropriety than on collective misconduct–such as illicit party financing or conflicts of interest–and more sensitive to visible aspects of corruption–such as ostentation and proved financial offences–than on the opportunity structures that give rise to deviant behaviour. –-Global Integrity“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd6d640000000000185444/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-south-korea-3″

title=”#9 South Korea”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 5.5



Overall Global Rank: 39

Profile: Historically, the concentrated power of the central government in Korea and the cosy relationship between politics and the business sectors resulted in deep-rooted corruption. People often resorted to facilitation payments or personal relationships to work out administrative affairs or to maintain business relations….Since the 1990s, Korea has introduced systematic measures to prevent public officials from

inappropriately accumulating wealth and conducting opaque financial transactions… Yet corruption still remains a problematic issue in Korea…[and]…questionable gifts and hospitality are still proffered, particularly involving public institutions with work closely related to investigations, construction, public purchases and licence approvals. —Transparency International“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bc2d00000000003a9117/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-hungary-4″

title=”#8 Hungary”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 5.1



Overall Global Rank: 46

Profile: Some businesspeople in Hungary appear to believe that corrupt practices are necessary for success. It is not uncommon for corruption to emerge at the intersection between the public and private spheres when a state exercises significant regulatory control over the economy. The risks are exacerbated by a frequently changing legal environment; close personal links between the private sector, politicians and civil servants; the liquidity problems of local governments; and low wages in the public and political sectors. — Transparency Internatiional“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bcd600000000007fc335/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-poland-5″

title=”#7 Poland”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 5.0



Overall Global Rank: 49

Profile: On the back of broad political support and institutional reform, Poland’s score has risen from 4.6 in 2008 to 5.0 in 2009. Key developments that have contributed to an improvement in perceptions are: the establishment of a ministerial office for anti-corruption, an increase in the number of investigations by the Central Anti-Corruption office and the plan to adopt a national anti-corruption strategy, referred to as the “anti-corruption shield”. These efforts must be sustained and strengthened. —Transparency Internatiional“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bd320000000000272eb5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-czech-republic-6″

title=”#6 Czech Republic”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 4.9



Overall Global Rank: 52

Profile: Low priority for reform coupled with political instability following the fall of the government in early 2009, have had a negative impact on anti-corruption efforts in the Czech Republic, whose score

decreased from 5.2 in 2008 to 4.9 in 2009. Recent public statements by the government meant to

undermine judicial independence (particularly in connection with high profile cases) along with

ongoing staff changes in specialist police units, have further eroded the effectiveness of the anti-

corruption fight. The Czech Republic is one of the few signatories that have yet to ratify the UN Convention against Corruption. Its 2009 CPI score highlights the need for structural reform. —Transparency International“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bdc10000000000fa184f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-slovak-republic-7″

title=”#5 Slovak Republic”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 4.5



Overall Global Rank: 56

Profile: Persistent procurement scandals and delayed responses by the government, as well as problematic asset declarations from leading politicians, have contributed to Slovakia’s slide from 5.0 in 2008 to 4.5 in 2009. The relative weakness of a number of oversight institutions, stricter press laws and frequent government restrictions of the media and NGOs are also areas of concern. —Transparency International“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05be3700000000008de69d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-turkey-8″

title=”#4 Turkey”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 4.4



Overall Global Rank: 61

Profile: Turkey has low levels of government transparency and accountability. The public cannot access government officials’ asset disclosure forms and sensitive judicial decisions are at times carried out on a selective basis: ‘The government especially does not apply the decisions of the Council of State (the high administrative court) in relation to privatization, land planning, and restitution….’ Since the most recent elections, there has been more ‘indirect’ pressure on media outlets to identify as either for or against the ruling party, changing the character of the national press to be ‘a means of personal assault, conviction and favoritism.’ Voter participation is high, which may be a result of a unique election law that allows the district election board to fine citizens for not voting. A culture of whistle-blowing does not exist in Turkey and the national ombudsman was forced to halt its activity following a court ruling. —Global Integrity“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05beec000000000050d244/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-italy-9″

title=”#3 Italy”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 4.3



Overall Global Rank: 63

Profile: Italy continues to lag behind other Western nations in terms of its political financing regulations, judicial accountability mechanisms, and whistle-blowing protections. While the Prime Minister and Minister of Justice have both recognised the need for judicial reforms, the proposals to date have been ‘aimed at reducing powers of investigation’ and tightening the judicial branch’s connection to the executive rather than solving problems related to conflicts of interest. Italy’s low score on whistle- blower protections is a reflection of the ‘double-faced’ reality of corruption in Italy, where whistle-blower protections exist but a tight network of power often keeps bribery and cronyism hidden from public view. In addition, tax evasion remains a serious concern in Italy. —Global Integrity“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bf5b0000000000108053/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-greece-10″

title=”#2 Greece”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 3.8



Overall Global Rank: 71

Profile: Greece, which registered a significant drop in score from 4.7 in 2008 to 3.8 this year, is particularly concerning. The 2009 score reflects insufficient levels of anti-corruption enforcement, lengthy delays

in the judicial process and a string of corporate corruption scandals which point to systemic

weaknesses. Greece’s poor score shows that joining the EU does not automatically translate into a reduction in corruption. Immediate and sustained efforts are required to ensure the country lives up to acceptable levels of transparency and accountability. —Transparency Internatiional

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05bfc20000000000bf9130/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-mexico-11″

title=”#1 Mexico”

content=”Corruption Perceptions Index Score: 3.3



Overall Global Rank: 89

Profile: Mexico’s federal government has introduced several measures to eliminate non-transparent practices in its public and private sectors in order to stimulate private sector growth. Anti-corruption initiatives, activities and legislation have also increased significantly since 2000. However, reports and surveys indicate that corruption has taken on institutionalised dimensions in some economic sectors. Another pressing issue is the fact that local politicians and police are frequently accused of being involved in corruption and of collaborating with powerful drug cartels in the Northern States of Mexico. Nevertheless, there are great variations in the level and impact of corruption within the different Mexican states. –Business Anti-Corruption Portal“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05c05d0000000000c5f99f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”wondering-why-18-countries-beat-america-12″

title=”Wondering why 18 countries beat America?”

content=”The U.S. may not be the worst of the list, but make no mistake, we’ve got tons of corruption.

Check out the most corrupt members of Congress >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5db9b914583a9c49b6b3b100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.