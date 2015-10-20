What men and women fantasize about has more in common than you think

While it’s normal to have sexual fantasies, what you’re fantasizing about might not be so normal. But how can you tell?

What constituted “normal” was largely ambiguous until a study, published last year in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, investigated the different fantasies amongst more than 1,000 different people.

Researchers asked 1,516 men and women living in Quebec (most of whom were between the ages of 20 and 40), what they fantasized about.

The study group’s answers are by no means comprehensive or culturally diverse. However, they offer an interesting peek into a part of the human mind that is largely unexplored.

Participants completed an online survey where they responded to 55 statements about their sexual fantasies using a number scale to rate the intensity of each fantasy.

Not surprisingly, the top 10 most popular fantasies among men and women were different. But each gender’s top 10 list had five fantasies in common, which are colour-coded in the two graphics below:

