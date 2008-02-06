10 More Tough Questions For Time Warner (TWX)

Pali’s Rich Greenfield reprises his “things I’d like to ask Time Warner management” shtick (reg required), which went over quite well the last time he did it. A couple of our favourites, some of which we may even hear answered during the TWX earnings call tomorrow:

How does the growth of social networks impact the core AOL business? Are you seeing a change in consumer behaviour? Do you expect the rise of hyper-targeting on Myspace and Facebook to impact rates for premium display advertising across the AOL.com portal? In addition, will the rise of social network advertising and specialised ad networks (such as Glam) begin to eat into the growth of the core ad network platform that AOL has worked so hard to piece together over the past year?

What does senior TWX and/or AOL management use AOL for? Do they use it for e-mail, even personally? AOL Finance? Essentially, why do they use something of AOL’s versus going elsewhere on the web?

How much are acquisitions boosting the advertising growth at AOL? How much weaker would 2007’s results be without the numerous acquisitions AOL has made over the past year?