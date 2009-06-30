10 More Madoff Minions To Be Charged

Yesterday we put together a list of Madoff’s Little Helpers, the various feeders and inner-circle dwellers that investigators may go after next.



Well, it sounds like we may not have to wait that long:

AP: A person familiar with the investigation said 10 more people would face federal charges by the time the probe is completed. So far, only Madoff and an accountant accused of failing to make basic auditing checks have been criminally charged.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, wouldn’t detail potential charges or say whether the 10 would include Madoff’s family or former employees.

The real question is whether anyone will actually be charged with being directly complicit in the Ponzi scheme itself. That’s what we want to know: who else actually knew what was going on, and helped to run the scam.

Plenty of others could probably get in trouble for some kind of negligence, and that’s great and they deserve to get dinged. But nobody believes that Madoff really ran the whole thing himself without clueing anyone else in. Which ones are they?

