10 More Amazingly Wasteful Stimulus Projects

Yesterday we ran a feature 10 Amazingly Wasteful Stimulus Projects, which outlined a few of the more ridiculous projects being funded by government stimulus money.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The government is infinitely good at wasting your money.

content=”No one wants to drink water containing reported quantities of deer urine. But does clean water really cost $36,000 per person? It does for the lucky 82 residents of Tennant, California.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]

Photo: Flickr“

content=”There are already dozens of brand new cars sitting unused in government parking lots in Chicago — ‘they don’t even have licence plates,’ said state representative Christopher Rants. Now Illinois is buying $11 million worth of new cars. That’s another 300 or so new cars to sit unused in the parking lots.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”The 6,200 residents of Scappoose, Oregon are tired of taking a detour to get past railroad tracks that are not level with the main road. How tired? Not tired enough to pay for it themselves, as was voted in a local bond issue. But they are happy to accept $4.2 from the Fed to raise the tracks to the level of the main road.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]

Photo: Flickr“

content=”Is it really that hard to find the hangar? Pilots and grounds crew at the moderately-sized airport in Fort Wayne, Indiana, can look forward to expensive upgrades to runway signs and markings. U.S.A. is providing $1.27 million for the paint and plastic.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”The All-American Bridge in Akron, Ohio is a beautiful drive and, likewise, a popular place to commit suicide. Ohio legislators are dealing with this problem with the somewhat simplistic approach of building a fence. Whether or not that stops people from finding ways to kill themselves, the fence wouldn’t be a problem if it didn’t cost U.S. taxpayers $1.5 million.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”Tourists looking to get from resort to nearby festivals and farmers markets in Gloversville, New York are in luck. The town is using stimulus money to pay for a ‘old-fashioned style’ trolley, which has modern features like air conditioning. This quaint olde style attraction costs taxpayers a cool $175,000.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”Even though the demand for corporate jets is declining, the authorities at Massport still submitted a request for stimulus funds to repave their corporate runways in Hanscom, Massachusetts. According to The Boston Globe, local legislators strongly oppose the project because it ‘reinforces bad corporate behaviour, not good corporate behaviour.’

Maybe Massport didn’t realise that corporate excess is so 2007?

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”There’s a hot new job market brewing in Washington, North Carolina: the City is hiring a ‘project-funding manager’ whose main duty is to secure more stimulus funds. The salary is $40,234 — paid in government stimulus money.

According to the Washington Daily News, Police Chief Mick Reed says, “We don’t want to spend a dime more of the local taxpayers’ money than we have to… This person would make sure we don’t miss a funding opportunity.”

Because spending money from other cities’ taxpayers is way more satisfying.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”Washington State University is getting government money to analyse “the use of marijuana in conjunction with medications like morphine.”

And the WSU campus conducting the research isn’t even in Washington… it’s in Vancouver. Do Canadians really need financial support to study the effects of pot?

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

content=”The Davis County Sheriff’s Office in Utah is getting a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, courtesy of the government stimulus package. The department is receiving $25,000 as part of a larger grant given to county police agencies; most of it is going towards their sweet new ride.

Source: Coburn’s ‘100 Stimulus Projects: A Second Opinion.’ [PDF]”

