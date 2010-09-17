10 Job Search Mistakes You're Probably Making

Photo: SOCIALisBETTER via Flickr

Many people make significant job search mistakes and never even know about it. These blunders are easy to make…and can end up costing you thousands of dollars.Ford R. Myers, Career Coach, Speaker and Author of Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring, reveals these top 10 mistakes, and explains how to avoid them.



“It is very easy for even the savviest of job seekers to make these mistakes. By learning how to navigate these potential pitfalls from the outset, your job search will be more productive and yield more positive results,” adds Myers.

Reprinted by permission of Ford R. Myers, a nationally-known Career Coach and author of “Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring.” Download your free bonuses now at http://www.careerbookbonus.com.



Mistake #1: Responding to online job posts In general, job postings and 'want ads' produce little value. However, it is also a mistake to ignore them altogether. Some of the best chances for jobs from ads are in specialty trade publications and web sites of specific industries. Myers suggests spending no more than five per cent of your valuable time on public job postings. Mistake #2: Mailing unsolicited resumes Unsolicited resumes are considered garbage, scrap paper and wasted effort. Secretaries kill them, HR managers file them away, and hiring decision-makers pitch them. Myers advocates abandoning this job search tactic completely. Mistake #3: Looking only for job openings Searching for companies with 'openings' is an obsolete job hunting method. The best jobs are never 'vacancies' or 'openings.'Rather, more than 40% of positions are created for the applicant, oftentimes at the interview. The key is to shift your focus from 'openings' to 'opportunities' (which exist nearly everywhere). Mistake #4: Ineffective networking Networking should be the primary focus of every job search. However, Myers finds that most people go about it the wrong way - by talking too much and asking for jobs. The best networkers are listeners rather than talkers, have a clear agenda, and are not shy about asking for feedback and guidance. Remember that networking is more about giving than it is about taking. Mistake #5: Leaving yourself open to many kinds of jobs Another key to a successful job search is to focus on finding the RIGHT job - not 'just any job.' Critical factors to consider include satisfaction, growth potential, location, cultural fit, great co-workers, a pleasing environment and competitive compensation. Mistake #6: Being unplanned in your search Most people spend more time planning a vacation than planning a job search. Myers suggests the following tips to conduct a proper job search: a well-thought out methodology, daily solitude and planning, space in the home dedicated to the search, and a system for accountability. Mistake #7: Doing it alone You pay a mechanic to change your oil; an attorney to create an estate plan. Why would you not invest in professional help with your job search? Career coaches provide objective guidance, help you 'think outside the box,'and provide a proven system for job search success. Many offer excellent advice on salary negotiations - often exceeding the job seeker's expectations. Mistake #8: Letting others control your job search Of course, it is best to conduct your own research and target the right companies yourself. Remember: only you can 'sell yourself' effectively and land a job. However, Myers suggests working with a small selection of professional recruiters - they can serve an important role in your search. But you'll need to maintain control over the whole process. Mistake #9: Not preparing well enough for job interviews When you boil it down, all job interviews are comprised of five basic elements: articulating your value, conveying your knowledge of the company, asking intelligent questions, negotiating compensation, and following-up. Each of these items has to be practiced in advance so you can 'ace' the job interview. 'Winging it' just won't do! Mistake #10: Not knowing your market value You must research and assess your value in the marketplace before you attend a single interview. Never disclose your salary requirements - always get the employer to name the salary or range first. The time to talk money is when the employer has made it clear that you are their top candidate, and after they make an offer. For more job search tips, don't miss... How Landing A Job Is Like Dating: 15 Tips To Make Them Want You >



