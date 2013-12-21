10 Things Guys Think About Suits That Are Totally Wrong

Guys, it’s time to clear up some misconceptions about your suits and how they fit.

Why?

Because these misconceptions are making you — a. look frumpy, b. spend too much money, c. look cheap, d. look unprofessional.

You deserve better. Business Insider reached deep into the souls of men (asked around) to find out what exactly guys think about their suits.

What we found shocked us. No, suits do not have to be loose to be comfortable. No, your accessories should not match your suit… no no no.

Our friend Judah Estreicher over at JBD Clothiers, a custom suit shop that outfits businessmen and Baltimore Ravens alike, clarified these fallacies for us.

Lets walk you through:

Misconception: Business attire is always formal. Reality: You can dress relaxed and even business casual and still look like you’re dressed for the office. Be informed on the expectations of your office and the particular circumstances like interviews, meetings, casual Fridays, office party etc. Misconception: Loose clothing makes you look better or is more comfortable. Reality: People think that if they are overweight, looser clothing will hide their body and make them look thinner. In reality, a well fitted suit tailored to their proportions will make them look their best. Misconception: Business attire is not fashionable or comfortable. Reality: Business attire can be both fashionable and comfortable. Fashionable – business attire can look conservative and modern at the same time. You can get a business suit with the subtle bits of style that will keep you looking current. Comfort – If the fit is right, it will be comfortable enough to wear all day at the office. Misconception: Custom clothing is extremely expensive. Reality: At custom suit shops like JBD Clothiers, suits can actually cost less than some of the high end clothing in store prices. It is also better value for your money. Misconception: Custom clothing is always tight. Reality: Custom clothing will be made to your preference whether that is tight or not. Clothes should feel good on you and fit comfortably. Misconception: Men always have to wear black shoes. Reality: Light brown shoes are actually a staple of the male wardrobe and go well with many different types of clothing and colours. Misconception: everything always has to “match” including belt and shoes. Reality: Clothing and accessories don’t have to be and shouldn’t be the same colour. They can be different patterns and even different colours/shades of colours that just blend well together. Sometimes a contrast can look great! For example, wearing light brown shoes with a dark brown belt, or a tie with thick stripes or large patterns can go with a shirt that has thin stripes or small patterns. Misconception: Dressing well is a large time commitment and lot of effort. Reality: Shopping and going from store to store buying all your different articles of clothing and accessories is usually very time consuming. On the other hand when you meet with a clothier who fits you and helps you style your clothes, it saves a lot of time since you get everything in one place and have someone personally assisting you with all of your needs. Misconception: Styles are always changing so it’s hard to build a wardrobe. Reality: There are always classic basics that never go out of style. Spend money on the things that are more classic that you can wear for a long time. You can always add bits of stylish flair to your clothes with pocket squares, ties, cuff links, and socks that will change and update your look and make you look more trendy without having to buy completely new clothes. Misconception: You can only look good if you’re thin. Reality: Everyone can look good with a well fitted outfit no matter what size you are.

So get over this and start dressing like an adult.

