10 Mind-Blowing Projects Made With A Tiny $35 Computer

Photo: Scott Made This

Raspberry Pi, the $35 Linux computer that’s just a tad bigger than a business card, has been phenomenally well-accepted in its first year on the planet.First released in February, 2012, it’s makers say they will soon sell their one millionth unit.



Thanks to its low cost (there’s also a $25 version), the tiny computer has become very popular with hobbyists, or “makers,” who prefer to create their own gadgets. It’s even got its own app store.

It turns out, you can do a lot with a very basic PC. Each Pi includes an ARM-based CPU; a graphics processor; and a few ports and pins to connect it to other electronics.

