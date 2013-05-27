10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Google

Google’s Sergey Brin

A Quora user recently posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?



Given the size and scope of such a company, the Quora community had no problem providing a number of little-known yet surprising tidbits.

With all its tech excellence (which runs from Google Glass to the self-driving car to the internet’s most beloved search engine), here are 10 mind-blowing facts you should know about Google.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.