10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Google

A Quora user recently posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?
Given the size and scope of such a company, the Quora community had no problem providing a number of little-known yet surprising tidbits.
With all its tech excellence (which runs from Google Glass to the self-driving car to the internet’s most beloved search engine), here are 10 mind-blowing facts you should know about Google.
Google.com, home to arguably the world's most important internet company, contains 23 markup errors in its code.
Google's search index is more 100 million gigabytes in size. It would take 100,000 one-terabyte personal drives to contain the same amount of data.
The world watches 450,000 years of YouTube videos each month, over twice as long as modern humans have existed.
Google uses reCAPTCHA to teach computers how to read text. With 200,000 million CAPTCHAs solved each day, Google's computers learn how to identify words scanned from books even if they're warped.
Its main page is so sparse because Sergey Brin and Larry Page didn't know HTML. For a long time you could only search by hitting the return key – it didn't even have a submit button.
Google might be the only company with the explicit goal to REDUCE the amount of time people spend on its site.
