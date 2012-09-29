10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Black Holes

I always attributed the discovery of black holes to Einstein.

While Einstein did revive the theory in 1916, John Mitchell actually thought of it first, back in 1783. The idea didn't go anywhere, though, because he didn't know what to do with it.

Mitchell started to develop the theory of black holes when he accepted Newton's theory that light consists of small material particles, called photons. He wondered how the movement of these light particles is impacted by the gravitational pull of the star they are escaping, and what would happen to these particles if the gravitational pull was so strong that light could not escape.

Mitchell is also the founder of modern seismology, when he suggested earthquakes spread out as waves through the earth.