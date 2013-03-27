10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Amazon.com

Amazon.com is well-known for its Kindle, lightning fast shipping, and selling virtually anything online.
The e-tailer’s revenue totaled $61 billion in 2012 and it currently sits at No.5 on ComScore’s list of top 2,000 domains on the web.
But did you know that the massive website started in founder Jeff Bezos’ garage? Or that Amazon’s operation has become so massive that it’s warehouses have more square footage than 700 Madison Square Gardens?
Take a look at some other mind-blowing facts we found.
Amazon's warehouses have more square footage than 700 Madison Square Gardens and could hold more water than 10,000 Olympic Pools.
The first book Amazon.com ever sold was from Bezos' garage in July 1995. The book was Fluid Concepts & Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought.
Amazon.com employees spend two days every two years working at the customer service desk, even the CEO. This practice is to help all workers understand the customer service process.
Amazon owns 10 per cent of North American E-Commerce. Office Depot, Stapes, Apple, Dell, WalMart, Sears, and Liberty all own another 10 per cent of the market, the same size as Amazon. That leaves 1,000+ retailers to all fight for the remaining 80 per cent.
Last year, when Amazon's site went down for 49 minutes the company missed sales of nearly $5.7 million.
Amazon's unique users are 5x more valuable than eBay's. Amazon's average unique user brings in about $189 while eBay's brings in just $39.
In 2009, Amazon.com bought popular online shoe retailer Zappos.com in an all-stock dead worth about $1.2 billion.
