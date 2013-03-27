10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Amazon.com

Amazon.com is well-known for its Kindle, lightning fast shipping, and selling virtually anything online.



The e-tailer’s revenue totaled $61 billion in 2012 and it currently sits at No.5 on ComScore’s list of top 2,000 domains on the web.

But did you know that the massive website started in founder Jeff Bezos’ garage? Or that Amazon’s operation has become so massive that it’s warehouses have more square footage than 700 Madison Square Gardens?

Take a look at some other mind-blowing facts we found.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.