10 Memorable Marketing Stunts -- For Better Or For Worse

Minneapolis, owned by Jon Charles, 45.

The stunt: In February, 2009, Charles' salon offered a new promotion. First-time customers who had lost money in their 401(k)s could bring in documented proof of their loss, and whatever the percentage of the loss had been in 2008, that amount would be deducted from their bill, up to 50 per cent of the total bill. In his marketing, Charles brilliantly reassured customers that nobody should be embarrassed by their 401(k) plunge. 'We've all been in tough spots before,' he said at the time, adding that 'it's between you and your hair person. That's a relationship that's even more confidential than the attorney-client privilege.'

Takeoff: The Associated Press wrote about the promotion, so a gazillion newspapers ran the story. Local TV stations followed suit. Soon, Charles was interviewed by Katie Couric on the CBS Evening News. Business boomed so much that Charles opened a second salon.

How they kept the momentum going: The promotion is still going at the second salon, and it brought Charles 700 new clients in two months. But the real success of his promo lies in the fact that he was able to retain 88 per cent of those new clients, smashing the industry average of 33 per cent.

'The idea has to be timely, using whatever the news of the day is,' advises Charles to any entrepreneur who wants to duplicate his success. 'You have to make it funny; people have to get a kick out of it. It's got to be easy to understand. As soon as people heard this idea, they got it.'