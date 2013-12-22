Steven Sinofsky Presents 10 Mega Trends In Tech For 2014

Former Windows leader Steven Sinofsky put together a list of the 10 big trends in tech he’s expecting for 2014.
Sinofsky is one of the smartest people in tech. He’s currently working a partner with venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, and as an executive in residence at Harvard Business School.
We've gotten a peek at this trend in the past few months. Motorola started selling a low cost Moto G for $US179 unlocked. Just because it's cheap doesn't mean it's bad, either. Reviews are good.
Sinofsky ticks off a big list of web-based startups making tools for the enterprise that he thinks will see big growth: 'Asana, Quip, Paper, Mixpanel, Lucidchart, Haikudeck or others will see viral expansion kick-in. Established tools such as Evernote, Box, Dropbox, WhatsApp, and more with high active usage will see major increases in cross-organisation work as they grow to become essential tools for whole organisations.'
'Email will increasingly be viewed as 'fax' and SMS will be used for 'official' communications and 'form letters' as person to person begins to use much richer and more expressive (fun) tools,' says Sinofsky. He advises people to, 'Skip email notifications, rely on SMS only when critical (security and verification), and assume heterogeneity for messaging choices. Expect to see more tools building in messaging capabilities with context scoped to the app.'
Android and iOS are getting unique enough that one general app design for both platforms will no longer work. 'Ultimately, developers will need to pick their lead platforms or have substantial code bases across platforms and face the challenge of keeping functionality in sync,' says Sinofsky.
'Mobile platforms will be part of nearly every purchase or transaction. Anything requiring reservations, tickets, physical resources, delivery, or scheduling will only win the hearts and minds of the new urban if available via mobile.'
Right now they seem like goofy monster devices. Next year they make perfect sense as the device that bridges the gap between a tablet and smartphone.
We hope this one is right: '2014 will be a year in which any individual will see alternatives for unlimited cloud storage. Email, files, photos, applications, mobile backup and more will be embedded in the price of devices or services with additional capabilities beyond gigabytes'.
