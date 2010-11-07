10 Media People You Must Follow On Tumblr

Tumblr Founder, David Karp

Photo: Flickr: Jonan Basterra

Tumblr is no longer just a pleasant alternative to other blogging platforms, it’s become a household name, attracting 30,000,000 monthly visitors.The service is super simple to use, and because of that, has really taken off with those less aesthetically inclined. In other words, Tumblr has become the go-to channel for traditional media to unearth their creative voices.



You probably didn’t know that Brian Stelter was such a talented photographer, or that Liz Colville could make you laugh so much. However, thanks to Tumblr, we have a service that can finally exhibit the light-hearted personalities of our favourite media commentators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.