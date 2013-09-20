10 Meals You Won't Believe Came From A College Dining Hall

College dining halls typically do not have the best reputation, usually bringing up images of mass-produced cafeteria food rather than gourmet dining.

However, some schools have gone above and beyond in providing nourishment for their students, producing meals that could rival many top restaurants.

We’ve found a few examples of some of the best food coming out of college dining halls. Prepare to have your mouth water:

Boston University

University of Delaware

For once the dining hall got it right #amazing pic.twitter.com/hC5HalER

— Brett (@Brett_Podo) May 9, 2012

Virginia Tech

This is a regular dining hall meal at BU #amazing @BUDiningService pic.twitter.com/N1MBvY43AB

— Mike Lybass (@Lybass3) September 9, 2013

Kansas State University

Ohio State University