10 Mac Apps Apple Just Destroyed With Mountain Lion

Most of the new features in Apple’s OS X Mountain Lion have to do with a suite of new apps that take advantage of iCloud.And a lot of those apps mimic features from popular third-party ones that we’ve been using on our Mac for some time now.
If you want to live in Apple’s world, a lot of those apps will quickly become irrelevant for you. Instead of using a bunch of third-party cloud services, Apple makes it a lot easier for everything to sync up using iCloud. Keep reading to see the apps Apple just killed.
Until now, Adium was our favourite all-in-one messaging app for Mac. It lets you combine all your IM service accounts like AIM, Google Talk, MSN, etc. in one unified buddy list.
But thanks to Apple's inclusion of iMessages in the new Messages app, we've decided to ditch Adium.
Trillian is very similar to Adium in that you can import your account from just about every major messaging service out there.
Luckily, Trillian has an advantage: it's available for iPhone. Right now, Apple's app for iPhone only supports iMessages. If you want to access Google Talk or anything else, Trillian is one of the best apps around.
Growl has been around for a long time on Mac. It's a popular notifications system for apps like Adium, Tweetdeck, Dropbox, and many, many others. It used to be free, but now it'll cost you $1.99 in the Mac App Store.
Apple's new notifications system for Mountain Lion pretty much replaces Growl. Developers can now make their Mac Apps display notifications directly through Mountain Lion.
With built-in Twitter integration, Apple just made it unnecessary to bog down your browser with one of those Twitter extensions for sharing links. All you have to do now is hit the 'share' button built into Safari and you're good to go.
Apple's new Notes app borrows a lot from Evernote, which is our favourite note taking app. Just like Evernote, Notes lets you save text and photo notes and sync them with all your mobile devices via the web.
Luckily for Evernote lovers, Notes is still pretty basic. If you want more robust features like audio recording, you're better off sticking with Evernote.
Before Apple's Reminders app hit iOS, Wunderlist was everyone's favourite to-do app for Mac and iOS. It's pretty simple: all your to-do items sync to the cloud, so you can get them on your desktop or mobile device.
Unfortunately for the Wunderlist's developers, Apple's Reminders does the same thing. And it's already built into iOS and Mac.
Most of Remember the Milk's focus is on mobile devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets. However, for those who are obsessed with the app, there are a bunch of third-party plug-ins, widgets, and extensions for your desktop.
Apple's new Gatekeeper settings allow you to limit which apps you can install on your desktop to reduce the risk of downloading malware or a virus. Of course, Macs have never had a serious problem with viruses, but they are theoretically possible. That's why there are a handful of anti-virus apps for Mac floating around.
But with Gatekeeper, you can tweak your settings so that you're machine will only let you install apps from trusted developers. That way you can pretty much guarantee you won't accidentally install an app with a virus.
With all the new iCloud features coming to Mac, services that sync your documents to the cloud are becoming increasingly irrelevant. That includes Dropbox, Google Docs, Sugar Sync, etc. If you're already using iWork apps, all your stuff will automatically sync to iCloud.
