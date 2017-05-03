10 luxury rentals with the best bathtub views in the world, ranked by price

Tripadvisor Rentals A night at the Hawksbill in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, will set you back from £5,848, $US7,475 a night (at current rates).

There’s no better way to unwind after a hard day’s exploring than a good soak in a freestanding bath while on holiday.

Tripadvisor Rentals has rounded up 10 of the most stunning bathtub views from around the world, where you can take relaxation to the next level.

Soak in your surroundings from the comfort of these open-air tubs from glamorous beachfront getaways in Barbados and St. Bart’s, to luxe mountain retreats in Zermatt and Aspen.

The cost of the stay will vary based on season, length of stay, and other considerations, but here are 10 of the most luxurious bathtub views ranked by their current starting rates.

10. Aspen Ultimate Luxury Retreat -- Aspen, Colorado (from £12,988, $16,600 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals This Aspen home has floor to ceiling windows which offer pond and mountain views, and there's no better place to enjoy the view than from the spa-like bathroom in the master suite. 9. St. Bart's Luxury Villa -- St. Barthelemy, Caribbean (from £11,177, $14,286 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals This stunning villa is located on Flamands Beach, a must-see white sand beach. The open-air living room and bedrooms offer peeks of blue sky and turquoise water from the living room and the master suite, which has an Instagram-worthy tub and expansive private terrace. 8. Phillips Ridge -- Jackson Hole, Wyoming (from £7,264, $9,285 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Located on 100 acres of largely untouched land, this group-friendly home is a great base for skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and canoeing. The terraces are equipped with a snow melting system, so you can enjoy the outdoor space year-round. Prefer the great indoors? 7. Hawksbill -- Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (from £5,848, $7,475 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Enjoy an open-air soak with views so picturesque that the window looks like a framed photo at Villa Hawksbill. Look out on the bright ocean waters and white sand beaches, or hit the tub around dusk for unforgettable sunset views. 6. Villa Horizon -- Phuket, Thailand (from £2,715, $3,470 a night) Tripadvisor Rental Villa Horizon sits on Phuket's famous Millionaire Mile and lives up to the neighbourhood's name. The fully staffed villa is surrounded by lush greenery, with incredible views of the Andaman Sea. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels give travellers breathtaking views from the living room, the gym and even the luxe tub in the master bathroom. 5. Bonita Bay -- Saint James Parish, Barbados (from £2,464, $3,150 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Villa Bonita is the perfect place to explore the white sand beaches of Barbados' Platinum Coast. This elegantly appointed home includes custom ensuite bathrooms in four of the six bedrooms, expansive outdoor space, butler service, and breathtaking sunset views. The beach-level area of the home is 1,700 square foot and includes a private cinema and gym with a view. 4. Villa Bayuh Sabbha -- Bali, Indonesia (from £1,486, $1,900 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Named 'House of Breezes,' this 5-bedroom villa on a private estate promises a breezy and relaxing getaway. Reviewers mention the stunning sunset views -- catch them from the deck by the private infinity pool, or for some solo time, relax in the master suite's bathtub with views over Bingin Beach and up the coastland to Dreamlands. 3. Cliff Penthouse -- Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (from £1,369, $1,750 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals This cliffside retreat located on the tip of the North Sound in Virgin Gorda is the epitome of luxury. The glam interior was styled by Fendi Casa, and overlooks Oil Nut Bay's pristine turquoise waters. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows for sweeping ocean views, including this tub with unobstructed ocean and cliff views. 2. Heinz Julen Penthouse -- Zermatt, Switzerland (from £532, $680 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Head to the mountains for this luxe Zermatt penthouse, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Heinz Julen. Features include a private glass-fronted sauna, exercise room, private elevator and easy access to the ski lift, but the freestanding Jacuzzi bath in the top floor master bedroom is the real standout. 1. Wanggulay Too Treetops -- Cairns, Queensland, Australia (from £266, $340 a night) Tripadvisor Rentals Travellers looking to relax with a jungle view should head to Cairn's Wanggulay Too Treetops. Heritage-listed rainforest surrounds this timber home, making it the perfect place to walk national park trails, canoe down the Barron River Gorge, or go for a dip in the local waterfalls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.