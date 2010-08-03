10 Juicy Luxury Homes That Just Had Their Prices Cut By At Least $1 Million

Isabelle Schafer
luxury mansion

Photo: www.trulia.com

Foreclosure numbers in big metro areas are going up and the probability of getting good deals on the housing market continues to increase.And when it comes to buying a luxury home, the prices and the price reductions are impressive. Thanks to real estate Web site trulia.com, we looked at the luxury properties that have recently whacked at least $1 million off their asking prices to see what we’d find.

A furnished lodge in Illinois for $7,999,770 - reduced by $1,000,000

This 22,270 square foot mansion has a spa, a pool, a basketball court, two kitchens, six bedrooms and a home theatre.

A luxury country house in Southampton for $7,900,000 - reduced by $1,000,000

This Hamptons residence comes with a pool and a tennis court.

A mountain mansion in Colorado for $5,495,000 - reduced by $1,000,000

This 7,940 square feet mansion has an outdoor spa, a media room, and a wine cellar.

Elegantly designed city home for $5,700,000 - reduced by $1,050,000

Located in San Francisco, this home has a more artistic vibe.

A modern architectural masterpiece for $8,350,000 - reduced by $1,525,000

This 11,000 square feet includes a library that transforms home theatre and 150 feet of dock area.

A European inspired villa in California for $11,500,000 - reduced by $2,500,000

The living and dining rooms of this home are open to a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

Quarters on Fifth Avenue with Central Park view for $13,500,000 - reduced by $2,500,000

This eight-room residency boasts a view of Central Park, a corner library, marble bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.

A Malibu Getaway House for $9,950,000 - reduced by $3,000,000

This ocean-view house is located on a 16.9 acre property.

A Beverly Hills property for $28,500,000 - reduced by $6,500,000

This 12-bedroom property is located on 1.5 acres of land that contains a 50-feet-long swimming pool, a full guest house and multiple walking paths.

A Upper East Side residence for $59,000,000 - reduced by $16,000,000

At 21,000 square feet, this is one of the largest townhouses in Manhattan. A sweeping staircase in the entrance leads to five floors of rooms with high ceilings.

