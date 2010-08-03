10 Juicy Luxury Homes That Just Had Their Prices Cut By At Least $1 Million

Photo: www.trulia.com

Foreclosure numbers in big metro areas are going up and the probability of getting good deals on the housing market continues to increase.And when it comes to buying a luxury home, the prices and the price reductions are impressive. Thanks to real estate Web site trulia.com, we looked at the luxury properties that have recently whacked at least $1 million off their asking prices to see what we’d find.



