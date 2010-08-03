10 Juicy Luxury Homes That Just Had Their Prices Cut By At Least $1 Million

Photo: www.trulia.com
Foreclosure numbers in big metro areas are going up and the probability of getting good deals on the housing market continues to increase.And when it comes to buying a luxury home, the prices and the price reductions are impressive. Thanks to real estate Web site trulia.com, we looked at the luxury properties that have recently whacked at least $1 million off their asking prices to see what we’d find.
This 22,270 square foot mansion has a spa, a pool, a basketball court, two kitchens, six bedrooms and a home theatre.
This 7,940 square feet mansion has an outdoor spa, a media room, and a wine cellar.
This 11,000 square feet includes a library that transforms home theatre and 150 feet of dock area.
The living and dining rooms of this home are open to a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.
This eight-room residency boasts a view of Central Park, a corner library, marble bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
This 12-bedroom property is located on 1.5 acres of land that contains a 50-feet-long swimming pool, a full guest house and multiple walking paths.
At 21,000 square feet, this is one of the largest townhouses in Manhattan. A sweeping staircase in the entrance leads to five floors of rooms with high ceilings.
