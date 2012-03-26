10 Charts That Show How Apple Is Different Than The Rest Of The Tech Industry

Photo: AP
We pulled a bunch of detailed information about Apple’s employees from LinkedIn — which is all available on the site.It turns out Apple employs way more general and administrative people than research and development engineers, according to the LinkedIn data.
It also hires way faster than most other tech companies in the industry.
Those are just some of the tidbits of information we’ve dug up from mining LinkedIn’s information about employees at Apple. We’ve assembled a list of charts that show what’s going on with its employees.
It’s not perfect data, but it does paint a pretty good picture of what’s going on.
Apple, surprisingly, employs fewer research and development personnel than other similar tech companies — and way more general and administrative personnel.
Apple isn't picky about education — it hires a ton of college graduates without masters degrees or doctorates.
San Jose State University seems to be the top draw of talent for Apple, followed by other San Francisco Bay Area schools.
It also appears that there's less room for movement within Apple, compared to other similar tech companies.
