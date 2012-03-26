10 Charts That Show How Apple Is Different Than The Rest Of The Tech Industry

Photo: AP

We pulled a bunch of detailed information about Apple’s employees from LinkedIn — which is all available on the site.It turns out Apple employs way more general and administrative people than research and development engineers, according to the LinkedIn data.



It also hires way faster than most other tech companies in the industry.

Those are just some of the tidbits of information we’ve dug up from mining LinkedIn’s information about employees at Apple. We’ve assembled a list of charts that show what’s going on with its employees.

It’s not perfect data, but it does paint a pretty good picture of what’s going on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.