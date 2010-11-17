10 Life Lessons I've Learned In My 30 Years

Many people cringe as they approach the age of 30. For some reason, these milestones tend to get people thinking. Am I old? What should I have done differently? Am I really happy with this person I married? Etc.



Second guessing is normal and I don’t have to remind you of the 20/20 hindsight rule. However, as I approach 30, I’m taking a different tact. I am viewing age as a positive simply because I have learned a ton of lessons that not only help define me, but will make future years enormously successful — emotionally, professionally, and socially.

Often times we don’t realise how powerful our lives can be until we reflect and share our experiences. That is why I took some time to write and submit this article; I want to reflect on my life and be sure to enjoy the lessons learned instead of regretting whatever outcomes I didn’t like at the time.

So here goes!

This article originally appeared at Dumb Little Man and is republished here with permission.

Life Lesson #1 – Let it go Anger is never just anger. Anger is a cover up for fear, hurt, or disappointment. I can't tell you the number of days I stressed myself out in my 20's because I was angry at another person and did not want to forgive them. I literally made myself sick over it. The ironic thing about anger is that the joke is on the angry person. When your angry, it hurts you more because you have to spend your precious time and energy holding on to negative energy. Sadly, that negative energy often blocks the positive energy from coming into your life. So let it go so that you can let that positive light in. Appreciate the person that you're angry with and learn to live with them the way they are. If someone is constantly upsetting you, appreciate the fact that you are strong enough to disassociate yourself from them. You don't need to stick around! Life Lesson #2 – It's really not about you When loved ones, co-workers, or even strangers say and do hurtful things, many times it is really not about you. People in this world have some serious issues. And, because they don't deal with their issues, they project those issues onto you. The mother who thinks she is the worst mum will project and tell another mum how bad their kid is. The teen who thinks she is ugly will project and make fun of another teen. The boss who can't manage his team will try to micromanage your work. So the next time someone does something hurtful to you, remember two things: they act like that toward other people as well, and it's not about you! Life Lesson #3 – Others have gone through the same problems that you have today This is one I am still working on because I am a pretty private person. But I have to believe that when you go through things, one of the main reasons is to help others at one point and time through the same obstacle. The problem is that everyone wants to put on the mask that their life is grand, secretly hiding away any perfections. If no one knows your true journey, they can't seek you out for help. It's not an easy thing to do; it's not like your Uncle Joe shouts out to everyone 'Hey Everyone, I'm in foreclosure, now let's eat.' BUT, if he did, he would attract others that have been through the same experience, and could change a life for the better. Life Lesson #4 – Enjoy it now As I look back at my last 29 years of life, there were so many special moments that came and went. I wish I would of sat back and enjoyed the moments more. Absorb the good times because they are the first things you forget. Life Lesson #5 – Power of persistence There is something about the power of daily focused effort that seems to be a common theme in successful people. It's the difference between ball players and NBA players, the difference between a writer and an author. While everyone else is watching TV, the 'persisters' are making daily deposits toward the life of their dreams. Are you? When I look back, the times that I felt most accomplished were when I applied daily effort toward a goal and achieved it. Life Lesson #6 – I get it now when people talk about having passion as a requirement for excellence If you want to excel as a fashion designer, working toward that goal should generally win over other other distractions. When presented with the opportunity to watch TV or hang out with friends instead of working, if you constantly choose those distractions over working on fashion, you must consider that fashion is not your passion. I am not saying that you can't relax, but I'm saying that before you choose a life goal or a 'passion', be sure it's something that you, in your heart, really enjoy and love doing. Life Lesson #7 – Relationships can be your greatest teacher I feel that everyone should do a lessons learned exercise after each relationship AND after every couple of years in a marriage. Each relationship is a reflection of yourself (whether good or bad). Subconsciously it's a reflection of our deepest insecurities and needs. And if you really take the time to reflect the good or bad times, it is a window into your soul. Taking the time to review your past will be time well spent. Life Lesson #8– Don't sleep on the power of the Internet There are thousands upon thousands of people making a good amount of money online. The BEST thing about online business is that is has no face. So you can no longer say your being judged by your race, background, lack of a degree, etc. The Internet levels the playing field. Quality content speaks louder than your religion, skin colour, etc. Start looking into the power of it today. I spent many years putting off things because I was waiting for the situation to get better or for something to happen first. News Flash -- I bet you can think of a hundred reasons to keep living how you are today and not changing; SOMETHING will always be in the way or be a reason to delay. Don't put off your happiness. If you can do something that makes you happy today, without ruining the lives of others, then do it. Life Lesson #10 – What you say/write is your own lesson As I write to you, I write to myself because what comes out of us either verbally or in the written form is often the thing very thing that we (ourselves) need to work on. Thanks for taking the time to read. While I love the fact that I was able to share my outlook with the readers of DLM, this simple list has helped me put my life into perspective and it has raised my awareness to areas that I need to constantly work on. Where is your list? Is it only in your mind and easily forgotten and overridden? Think 30 is old to be handing out advice? Read this... Benjamin Franklin's 13 Secrets To Business Success →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.