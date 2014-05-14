10 Huge YouTube Stars You've Probably Never Heard Of

YouTube, RosannaPansino Rosanna Pansino has the most popular baking channel on YouTube.

YouTube can be a big moneymaker for anyone with a big idea, a camera, and some basic video editing skills.

You may have heard of some of YouTube’s biggest stars, like Bethany Mota, who’s best known for her charming shopping videos, or Jenna Marbles, whose videos on life as a woman have millions of fans.

But it turns out there are tons of people out there whose channels are getting millions of subscribers and views, even though most people have never even heard of them.

They’re raking in a lot of money from ad revenue, too. Video ad buying software company TubeMogul helped us crunch numbers to find out just how much each of these YouTube stars could be making each year.

Even when you subtract Google’s 45% cut, it’s a lot of money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.