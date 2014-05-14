10 Huge YouTube Stars You've Probably Never Heard Of

YouTube can be a big moneymaker for anyone with a big idea, a camera, and some basic video editing skills.
You may have heard of some of YouTube’s biggest stars, like Bethany Mota, who’s best known for her charming shopping videos, or Jenna Marbles, whose videos on life as a woman have millions of fans.
But it turns out there are tons of people out there whose channels are getting millions of subscribers and views, even though most people have never even heard of them.
They’re raking in a lot of money from ad revenue, too. Video ad buying software company TubeMogul helped us crunch numbers to find out just how much each of these YouTube stars could be making each year.
Even when you subtract Google’s 45% cut, it’s a lot of money.
The Ukrainian-born pianist started uploading videos of herself to YouTube six years ago when she hit a bump in her career. It wasn't long before she had millions of hits, a record deal, and sold-out shows.
Subscribers: 138,400
Views: 72,588,649
Estimated annual channel revenue: $42,735
(video provider='youtube' id='zucBfXpCA6s' size='xlarge' align='center')
On Ho's channel, 'Blogilates,' you'll find intense pilates workouts set to upbeat pop music. She also keeps her blog filled with helpful recipes, workout calendars, and other forms of healthy living inspiration.
Subscribers: 1,323,503
Views: 108,501,571
Estimated annual channel revenue: $92,240
(video provider='youtube' id='tEPB5tqJ1Ig' size='xlarge' align='center')
Dude Perfect was born after five guys who met at a Bible study at Texas A&M uploaded 20 of their best trick shots to YouTube. Five years and 263 million views later, Dude Perfect is one of YouTube's most valuable brands. They have even come out with a book and their own iPhone game.
Subscribers: 2,594,299
Views: 263,464,428
Estimated annual channel revenue: $175,039
(video provider='youtube' id='W_2eU1ykV3k' size='xlarge' align='center')
On his channel, MattyB does G-rated covers of popular songs by artists like Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and Macklemore. In March, he signed a content deal with Endemol Beyond USA to create a web series based on his everyday life.
Subscribers: 2,315,259
Views: 909,890,803
Estimated annual channel revenue: $175,765
(video provider='youtube' id='Lv7r-tnP4cw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Ingrid Nilsen (aka Miss Glamorazzi) gives home beauty, fashion, and healthy cooking tips to more than 2.5 million subscribers.
With her GIY ('Glam-It-Yourself') videos, Miss Glamorazzi puts a fun, creative take on your daily beauty routine. Her channel has an extremely devoted fanbase.
Subscribers: 2,569,310
Views: 176,518,174
Estimated annual channel revenue: $186,999
(video provider='youtube' id='Y7nJIIwvwxg' size='xlarge' align='center')
Among the most popular videos on Rosanna's 'Nerdy Nummies' channel are tutorials on nerd-themed creations like 'Space Invaders Chocolates,' 'Pi Pie Pops,' and 'Princess Peach Cobbler' If you live in New York City, you may recognise Rosanna from her subway ad.
Subscribers: 1,935,946
Views: 306,669,190
Estimated annual channel revenue: $199,625
(video provider='youtube' id='vvipVVG44OE' size='xlarge' align='center')
Postmodern Jukebox infuses today's biggest pop songs with old-timey jazz and ragtime influences. Bradlee arranges the music and plays the piano, while the rest of the band is a rotating group of musicians. The group recently announced a 22-city tour, and many of the shows are selling out quickly.
Subscribers: 504,836
Views: 70,770,048
Estimated annual channel revenue: $234,130
(video provider='youtube' id='pXYWDtXbBB0' size='xlarge' align='center')
After being eliminated from the ninth season of the singing competition show in 2010, Hall brought his singing, songwriting, and choreographing skills to YouTube, where his music videos started getting a lot of attention. He's now being represented by Scooter Braun, the manager best known for discovering Justin Bieber. Hall also choreographed 'Blow,' a music video off of Beyonce's visual album.
Subscribers: 826,267
Views: 97,000,781
Estimated annual channel revenue: $425,397
(video provider='youtube' id='QkVeKb2igrg' size='xlarge' align='center')
Zoe -- or 'Zoella' as she's known on her blog and YouTube channel -- is a 25-year-old beauty guru based in Brighton, England. In addition to her style tutorials, she loves making videos of things she just bought while shopping. New York Magazine declared Zoella the 'queen of haul vloggers,' a group of YouTube stars who post about their recent purchases.
Subscribers: 4,661,063
Views: 180,343,335
Estimated annual channel revenue: $546,300
(video provider='youtube' id='CrOAVLICvhw' size='xlarge' align='center')
From goofy music videos to spoofs on 'Man vs. Wild,' Higa's channel has something for everyone. He's raked in more than 12.2 million subscribers since launching his channel in 2006, and he's one of an elite group of YouTubers with more than 1 billion views.
Subscribers: 12,237,111
Views: 1,785,742,299
Estimated annual channel revenue: $1,459,767
(video provider='youtube' id='T24DPU-hkJM' size='xlarge' align='center')
