10 Huge Bails: It Costs A Lot To Bail White Collar Criminals Out Of Jail

Raj Rajaratnam’s $100 million bail bond is not the largest in U.S. history.



In fact, it’s peanuts compared to the $250 million that Michael Milken, a Wall Street titan, paid 20 years ago.

In Europe, billionaire Julius Meinl V paid $133 million for a get-out-of-jail card this year.

But for high net-worth targets such as Rajaratnam (net worth of $1.3 billion), the price tag for freedom sends a message of tougher policing.

This is a look at 10 mind-boggling bail amounts set for high flight-risk individuals.

Michael Milken - $250 million Who: Michael Milken, former head of the high-yield junk bond department at Drexel Bail amount: $250 million Crime: Milken was at the centre of the largest criminal investigation in Wall Street history in 1989. He was charged with 98 counts of insider trading and alleged to have made nearly $1.8 billion. Case outcome: He agreed to a plea bargain on 6 securities and reporting violations, but was never convicted of racketeering or insider trading. He was sentenced to 10 years, but was released in less than two. Julius Meinl V - $133 million Who: British billionaire banker Julius Meinl V Bail amount: $133 million (€100 million) Crime: Meinl was suspected of defrauding investors in secretive share buybacks linked to the Meinl European Land company. He was arrested in 2009. Case outcome: Pending Raj Rajaratnam - $100 million Who: Raj Rajarathnam, founder of hedge fund Galleon Group Bail amount: $100 million Crime: Rajaratnam has been charged with conspiracy and insider trading of the stock of several companies including Hilton, Clearwire, and Google. Case outcome: Pending Bernie Madoff - $10 million Who: Bernard Madoff Bail amount: $10 million Crime: Madoff plead guilty in 2009 to running a massive Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of an estimated $18 billion. Case outcome: He was sentenced to 150 years in prison, the maximum allowed, and ordered to pay $170 billion in restitution. Bernard Ebbers - $10 million Who: Bernard Ebbers, former CEO of WorldCom Bail amount: $10 million Crime: The company inflated its assets by $11 billion to cover up its deteriorating business. Ebbers was charged with conspiracy, securities fraud and filing a false statement with the SEC in 2005. Case outcome: Ebbers was convicted of nine charges and sentenced to 25 years in jail. He is now lodged at the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution in Louisana. Dennis Kozlowski - $10 million Who: Dennis Kozlowski, former chief executive of Tyco International Ltd. Bail amount: $10 million Crime: He allegedly stole $600 million from Tyco, and was charged with enterprise corruption and grand larceny. Case outcome: Kozlowski was convicted and sentenced in 2005 to 8.25 to 24 years in prison. Jeff Skilling and Andrew Fastow - $5 million Who: Jeff Skilling and Andrew Fastow, former Enron executives. Bail amount: $5 million each Crime: Both men were charged with various fraud and conspiracy crimes relating to the collapse of the energy company. Case outcome: Fastow was sentenced in 2006 to six years in jail after he plead guilty and agreed to testify against Skilling and Ken Lay (pictured is a coutroom sketch of Fastow testifying with Skilling and Lay -- Skilling is in foreground). Skilling was convicted on 19 fraud counts and sentenced to 24 years. His appeal, based in part on his contention that Houston was an unfair venue for his trial, will be heard by the Supreme Court. Marcus Schrenker - $4 million Who: Marcus Schrenker, a wealth manager from Indianapolis who managed millions of dollars Bail amount: $4 million Crime: He didn't inform investors that they would face high fees when they switched their annuities; his fees at the end ran up to $250,000. He was charged in 2009 with unlawful acts by a compensated adviser and unlawful transaction by an investment adviser. Case outcome: Schrenker attempted to fake his own death in a crazy three-day series of events, which included a plane crash, parchuting into a swamp, a chase through the woods, and his final capture with a knife injury on a campground in Florida. He was sentenced to four years for trying to fake his death. Barry Minkow - $1.5 million Who: Barry Minkow, religious leader and ex-fraudster Bail amount: $1.5 million Crime: He ran the biggest Ponzi scheme, before Madoff, in the '80s, using his carpet cleaning company, ZZZZ Best, as a front. It had all the right elements -- phony restoration contracts, mob money, press releases, and mansions. But there was little carpet cleaning going on. When the company went public, Minkow made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was only 16 when he started the scheme. Case outcome: Minkow was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years; he got out in seven. He has since renounced his criminal tendencies and become a pastor in California and an expert on fraud. Ken Lay - $500,000 Who: Ken Lay, former CEO and chairman of Enron Bail amount: $500,000 Crime: He oversaw one of the greatest accounting frauds in history, and was found guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy and fraud charges. Enron's bankruptcy was the biggest when filed in 2001, and 20,000 employees lost their jobs and life savings. Investors lost billions. Case outcome: He was convicted, but died three months before his sentencing while on vacation in Colorado.

