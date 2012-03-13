10 Kids Toys That'll Cost You A Small Fortune

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This post originally appeared at LearnVest.The minute you find out you’re going to be a mum, you start thinking of everything you want for your child.



You’ll need a nursery with a crib, changing station, clothes and toys. You’ll eventually want to teach her how to ride a bike, how to play fair, and you hope to give her the fullest life possible.

While we’re in the business of budgeting and saving our money (on clothes, cars and even our houses), sometimes it’s fun to do a bit of gawking. We know it’s easy to fall into the trap of overspending on stuff for your kid, but these 10 items really take the cake.





$2,400 Mechanical Noah's Ark One of the most classic children's stories has been turned into a child-size masterpiece, including 24 custom designed and exclusively manufactured animals. Hansa Toy International is known for creating educational toys, and this piece is certainly no different. We only wish it actually floated. $2,500 Titanium Tricycle $2,500 might seem like a lot of money for a kid's first bike but it's nearly indestructible. It won't rust in the rain or bend in a crash (the first few, anyway). It's also a limited edition design. Safety first, right? $9,000 Gigantic Water Play Slide What kid wants to use the slide off the dock when she can stand in the middle of her own 16-foot inflatable one? Constructed out of the same fabric as inflatable boats used by the U.S. marines, it's probably worth the price ... but maybe everyone on the lake could help pitch in for it? $19,999 Grand Victorian Playhouse We imagine most parents wish they could help their young kids buy their first home. Now they can! The Grand Victorian includes bay windows overlooking the backyard, laminate flooring and even a fireplace mantel. $20,000 Bonzini Babyfoot Barbie Foosball Table Mattel partnered with Bonzini, the world leader of foosball tables, to create this one-of-a-kind toy for your recreation room. But first it needs to be displayed in art galleries and boutiques. $24,500 Lost in Space B-9 Robot $29,500 Original Nintendo Game Boy in Solid 18-Karat Gold with Diamonds Video game enthusiasts would love to get their hands on an original, unused Nintendo Game Boy, but this version, made out of solid 18-karat gold and encrusted in diamonds, takes the cake. $34,000 Steiff 125-Karat Teddy Bear For Steiff's 125th anniversary, the company created a limited edition teddy bear covered in 125 karats of diamonds and sapphires. We know every child deserves his or her own teddy bear, but we can't promise that the eyes (made from 12 karats of sapphires) wouldn't go missing in the dryer. $47,000 Fantasy Coach Rich People More Likely to Behave Unethically DON'T MISS: 'Rich People More Likely to Behave Unethically' at LearnVest >

