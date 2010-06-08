10 Key Trades Happening Right Now

Gregory White
After a big sell off in Asia overnight, markets in Europe and the U.S. have stabilised, though still remain largely down.

  • DOW up 0.25%
  • NASDAQ down 0.33%
  • S&P 500 up 0.30%
  • French CAC 40 down 1.21%
  • Germany DAX down 0.57%
  • UK FTSE down 1.11%

Cancer Drug Success: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) up 7.71%

Bristol Myers Squib has run successful trials on the Leukemia trial Sprycel, which is a major competitor Novartis' Gleevec.

Tie up with Nokia: China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) up 2.58%

China Mobile and Nokia release the country's first mobile phone application store.

Big Announcement: Apple (AAPL) down 0.80%

Apple shares are down ahead of the company's big iPhone announcement.

Countrywide Settlement: Bank of America (BAC) down 2.21%

Bank of American owned Countrywide is settling with the FTC for $108 million for charges over illegal consumer fees.

The Pru Get Hammered: Prudential PLC (LON:PRU) down 3.96%

The Prudential in the UK continues to get hammered after its failure to acquire AIA, the Asian division of AIG.

Pharma Acquisition: Talecris (TLCR) up 23.78%

Spain's Grifols lines up move for Talecris, an American medical manufacturer.

Sovereign Worries: CDS on U.S. Debt negative change 6.77%

CDS on U.S. debt is one of the world's top sovereign wideners by percentage.

Walgreens cuts ties with CVS: CVS Caremark (CVS) down

Walgreens and CVS will no longer cooperate as pharmacy network providers.

Strong sales of a new HTC 4G smartphone: Sprint Nextel (S) up 1.88%

The HTC Evo launch has broken sales records for Sprint.

Gold prices have surged in the past few minutes: Gold Up 1.83%

Commodity surge over current market uncertainty.

