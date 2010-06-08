10 Key Trades Happening Right Now

FX traders trade the Euro

After a big sell off in Asia overnight, markets in Europe and the U.S. have stabilised, though still remain largely down.

DOW up 0.25%

NASDAQ down 0.33%

S&P 500 up 0.30%

French CAC 40 down 1.21%

Germany DAX down 0.57%

UK FTSE down 1.11%

