10 Key Trades Happening Right Now

Photo: AP
After a big sell off in Asia overnight, markets in Europe and the U.S. have stabilised, though still remain largely down.
- DOW up 0.25%
- NASDAQ down 0.33%
- S&P 500 up 0.30%
- French CAC 40 down 1.21%
- Germany DAX down 0.57%
- UK FTSE down 1.11%
Bristol Myers Squib has run successful trials on the Leukemia trial Sprycel, which is a major competitor Novartis' Gleevec.
Bank of American owned Countrywide is settling with the FTC for $108 million for charges over illegal consumer fees.
The Prudential in the UK continues to get hammered after its failure to acquire AIA, the Asian division of AIG.
Commodity surge over current market uncertainty.
