10 Juicy Revelations About CNN, MSNBC, FNC, And The "Cartoonish Blood Sport" That Is Cable News

Keith Olbermann.

The media world is abuzz over Gabriel Sherman’s highly revelatory New York magazine piece about the cable news wars.As the blog Inside Cable News noted last night on Twitter: “@gabrielsherman turns in a tour de force on cable news with enough jaw dropping nuggets to pack five separate articles … How the hell did [he] get such inside shop dirt and attach people’s names to it?!?! Awesome!”



We strongly recommend reading the piece in its entirety.

But in the meantime, here are some juicy nuggets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.