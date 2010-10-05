10 Juicy Revelations About CNN, MSNBC, FNC, And The "Cartoonish Blood Sport" That Is Cable News

The media world is abuzz over Gabriel Sherman’s highly revelatory New York magazine piece about the cable news wars.As the blog Inside Cable News noted last night on Twitter: “@gabrielsherman turns in a tour de force on cable news with enough jaw dropping nuggets to pack five separate articles … How the hell did [he] get such inside shop dirt and attach people’s names to it?!?! Awesome!”
We strongly recommend reading the piece in its entirety.
But in the meantime, here are some juicy nuggets.
CNN's ratings have declined 40% since 2009, but overall, last year was CNN's best ever -- it turned a $500 million profit.
MSNBC recently tried to buy The Huffington Post, but HuffPo co-founder (and Business Insider investor) Ken Lerer rejected the offer.
Klein tried to get Campbell Brown to pick more fights on the air as a way to boost her flailing ratings. She hated the idea, and quit shortly thereafter.
