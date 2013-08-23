Some jobs create more enemies than friends.

A recently published Payscale report examined jobs where the most people said they would axe their coworkers if they were allowed to change one thing about their work environment.

Based on more than 28,000 responses from Payscale’s users, the jobs with the most aggravating coworkers include maintenance workers, food preparers, servers, health-care practitioners, and personal-care workers.

“A lot of these jobs are on the lower end for pay and higher end of stress,” Katie Bardaro, lead economist at Payscale, tells Business Insider. “It’s easier for workers to get aggravated by coworkers who aren’t pulling their weight, since it’s more of a group effort.”

Below are the top 10 jobs where people can’t stand their coworkers, according to Payscale:

1. Maintenance (hate their coworkers 1.48x more than the national average)

2. Food preparation and serving related (1.45x)

3. Production operations (1.42x)

4. Building and grounds cleaning (1.40x) — TIED with #5

5. Health-care practitioners and technical operators (1.40x) — TIED with #4

6. Health-care support occupations (1.29x)

7. Office and administrative support occupations (1.24x)

8. Protective service occupations (1.13x)

9. Life, physical, and social science occupations (1.08x)

10. Personal-care and service occupations (1.05x)

On the other hand, jobs where people are most content with their coworkers tend to be those where employees don’t rely too much on one another on a day-to-day basis.

These include jobs such as social services, education, engineering, arts and media, sales, and business.

“In these jobs, your entire work doesn’t rest on how [your coworkers] are doing,” says Bardaro. “This is especially true in sales where performance falls on your shoulders, and you take the reigns and run with it.”

The report also found that Baby Boomers report the highest desire (1.16x) to change their coworkers, whereas Gen Y are the most content (0.91x) with their colleagues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.