10 Job-Creating Projects With A Big Pay Off

The Obama administration is expected to unveil a plan for jobs in September that is likely to include significant spends on infrastructure.Critics say infrastructure spending does not create jobs fast enough. Roads and bridges are not exactly “shovel ready” projects. In many cases the bureaucracy in the government slows the approvals process and the release of funds.



But proponents hail the multiplier effect of infrastructure spending and its long-term effects in improving productivity.

Few can deny that America is falling behind on infrastructure spending. The U.S. spends 1.3% of Gross Domestic Product on infrastructure compared to 3% in 1980. The American Society of Civil Engineers rated U.S. infrastructure in 2009 a D, in an A to D scale of excellent to poor and noted a 5-year investment need of $2.2 trillion.

In a recent report, the engineers group said the nation’s deteriorating surface transportation infrastructure will cost the American economy more than 876,000 jobs, and suppress the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product by $897 Billion by 2020.

“Our infrastructure matrix was designed 60 to 70 years ago for a world that does not exist anymore,” says Norman Anderson, President and CEO of CG-LA Infrastructure, a consultancy outfit based in Washington D.C. “Basically, if we need to invest $2 trillion in our infrastructure to bring it back to a B grade by the Engineers Group, and we currently invest about half of what we need ($130 billion, and we need to invest $250 billion) then we are falling behind at an increasingly rapid pace.”

Anderson notes that more than funding, it is the slow approvals process that is hurting investments in infrastructure. “It takes an average of 10 years to put a shovel on the ground. In Holland it takes 3 years.”

CG-LA every year identifies the top strategic infrastructure projects that would significantly boost competitiveness and economic benefits.

Upon TheStreet’s request, Anderson identified 10 projects in the U.S. that could yield significant economic benefits if they commence right away.

“If we were to attack this pent-up demand expeditiously we would see the creation of nearly 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs,” according to Anderson. “We need a vision, we need a financing mechanism and we need a radically streamlined approvals process.”

Many of the projects listed below need financing but Anderson stresses that most of them need increased velocity. “Approvals need to come faster and financing needs to be more readily available.”

The following are the top 10 projects in the US that would require an investment of over $93 billion.

