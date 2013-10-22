10 Items Men Need For A Perfect Casual Wardrobe

Dressing well doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

Men can put together the perfect casual wardrobe with just a few essential items.

Reddit user AllMoose put together his own guide of what men need to build a good wardrobe.

We liked his instructions so much that we did some research and created our own version.

Find out what you need to buy to look consistently put-together.

1. Button down shirt

Picture: Jack Spade

Why you need it: This wardrobe staple works in most situations, from the business-casual workplace to bar-hopping with friends.

Where to get it:

Uniqlo’s Men Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt ($29.95)

J. Crew’s slim pindot shirt ($88)

Jack Spade’s Owen Crosshatch Shirt ($175)

2. Crew neck sweater

Picture: Brooks Brothers

Why you need it: This wardrobe staple is diverse. It can be worn alone, or layered with a button-down shirt.

Where to get it:

Gap’s Merino Crewneck Sweater ($49.95)

Uniqlo’s Men Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($89.90)

Brooks Brothers’ Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($398)

3. Henley shirt

Why you need it: The Henley has the comfort level of a T-shirt, but you’ll look more put-together while wearing it.

Where to get it:

H&M’s Henley Shirt For Men ($49.95)

Banana Republic’s Heritage Contrast Trim-Textured Henley ($49.50)

Lacoste’s Pima Cotton Henley via Nordstrom ($69.95)

4. Cardigan

Picture: J. Crew

Why you need it: The cardigan is both versatile and fashion-forward. You can layer it over almost any shirt.

Where to get it:

Express’ Space Dyed Cardigan ($69.90)

J. Crew’s Cotton-Cashmere Cardigan ($74.50)

Polo’s Pima Cotton V-Neck Cardigan ($110)

5. Basic jeans

Picture: Gap

Why you need them: A pair of dark jeans that fit correctly are invaluable to any wardrobe. Buy the right pair, and you’ll want to wear them every day. Try a slim, tailored fit to look put-together.

Where to get them:

Gap’s 1969 Slim ($59.95)

Levis Commuter 511 Slim Fit Jeans ($88)

7 For All Mankind’s Standard Original Straight Leg ($169)

6. Slim-fitting chinos

Picture: ASOS

Why you need them: These pants are as comfortable as jeans, but have a more dressed-up look.

Where to get them:

ASOS Slim Chino ($40.94)

Banana Republic’s Aiden Slim-Fit Chino ($59.50)

Polo Ralph Lauren’s Slim-Fit Stretch Chino ($125)

7. Trendy sneakers

Picture: Piperlime

Why you need them: These sneakers are as comfortable as your gym shoes, but look much more polished with jeans.

Where to get them:

Generic Surplus Wellington Hi-Canvas (via Zappos) $59.99

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Double Zip Hi Vintage (via Piperlime) $65

Cole Haan ‘Bergen’ Wingtip Sneaker (via Nordstrom) $145

8. Chukka boots

Picture: Cole Hann

Why you need them: These are the closest thing men get to rain boots. They’re more weather-proof than your sneakers, but still appear somewhat dressy.

Where to get them:

Johnston & Murphy Men’s Copeland Chukka Boot $139.95

Cole Haan’s Air Colton Winter Chukka $225

9. Watch

Picture: Fossil

Why you need it: A watch can pull together a casual outfit.

Where to get it:

ASOS Watch with Vintage Look $36

Fossil’s Grant Chronograph Leather Watch $105

Marc by Marc Jacobs Men’s Chronograph Olive Leather Strap (via Macy’s) $250

10. Peacoat

Picture: Nordstrom

Why you need it: A peacoat provides essential outerwear that looks better than your average down coat.

Where to get it:

H&M’s Double-Breasted Peacoat ($99)

Gap’s Wool Peacoat $148

Kenneth Cole Reaction’s Melton Peacoat (via Nordstrom) $250

