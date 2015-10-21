10 items Australian guys should have to fresh up their weekend wardrobe

If you’ve been guilty of wearing the same version of a similar outfit every weekend since university, it’s time to shake things up. Small updates to your tried and tested casual ensembles will make all the difference the next time you pull an outfit together. Here’s how it’s done thanks to ShopStyle Australia.

Slim or straight-leg jeans should immediately replace any bootleg variety. A medium-wash colour (minus any “distressing”) is fail-safe. Jeans, approx $275, A.P.C. from Need Supply Co.

A check shirt is a no-brainer, but oversized gingham is a more modern, and less corporate, version to add to your wardrobe. Shirt, $99.95, Country Road.

Classic chino-shorts in a neutral colour will work back with most items in your wardrobe. The key here is to keep silhouettes streamlined, and don’t even think about going below-the-knee in length. Shorts, $90, Vanishing Elephant from SurfStitch.

Think of these basic tees as your wardrobe essentials. Use them for layering under shirts, or wear on their own with more seasonal coloured shorts and pants. T-shirts, approx $63, Hugo Boss from Mr Porter.

Chances are you own at least one pair of weekend trainers that are looking a little worse for wear. These iconic Stan Smiths look just as good with denim as they do with chinos, and are a nice alternative to (zzzzzzzzz) Converse. Sneakers, approx $116, Adidas Originals from Mr Porter.

Tortoiseshell sunnies in a rounded-square shape blend contemporary and classic design effortlessly. Buy these and they’ll look good forever. Sunglasses, approx $258, Illesteva from Mr Porter.

Step away from the baggy, over-the-knee boardshorts you’ve been sporting for years. Invest in drawstring swim shorts and your future holiday photos will thank you. Swim shorts, approx $374, Thom Browne from Mr Porter.

Khaki is a new neutral. Keep the leg shape tapered and these will go the distance for both casual and dressy occasions. Chinos, approx $290, Rag & Bone from East Dane.

Leave the leather for Monday – Friday. Belt, $39.95, French Connection.

The humble chambray shirt doesn’t look to be going anywhere soon, and this slim-fit, mid-blue version is perfect for Saturday night drinks or a Sunday barbecue. Shirt, approx $179, Polo Ralph Lauren from Matchesfashion.com.

Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.