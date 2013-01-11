10 Awesome Islands You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty
Who really needs neighbours?The prices of islands of plummeted since the housing crisis, nearly 25 per cent, making right now the best time to buy your very own private oasis.
Realtor.com has 460 listings that include an island that you can buy right now. We’ve picked out some of our favourites.
For a bargain $572,000, own a private island in Sweden. The island, set in Lake Mjörn, is rocky and has plenty of cliffs.
The home on the island has five bedrooms, one bathroom, and one half bath, spanning 1,400 square feet.
For $1.95 million, buy this island in New York State in the St. Lawrence Seaway. The island spans 1.3 acres.
On the island is a 6,500 square foot Victorian mansion. The home has 10 bedrooms that can fit up to 20 people.
For $12 million, buy a island off the coast of Florida. E. Sister Rock Island, located about a quarter of a mile from the shores of Marathon, Fla.
The main house on the island has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two boat docks provide access back to the mainland.
For $29.3 million, buy Celine Dion's 20-acre private island in Quebec. The main house is a 24,000 square foot monstrosity made of stone.
All of the art and furniture are included in the sale of the home. It also has one of the wildest master bathrooms we've ever seen.
For $29.5 million, buy Little Bokeelia Island off the coast of Florida. The island is more than 100 acres.
On Little Bokeelia Island, the main house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A short walk away is the guest house.
For $46.6 million, own a private island in the Aegean Sea. It's just 30 minutes to Athens, by speed boat.
The island is just less than 4 million square feet, but it doesn't appear there is currently a home on the island.
For $78 million, buy this stone mansion on the 24-acre Shelter Island in Montana. The home has some wild amenities, including a wine cellar, an indoor shooting range, and gym.
The home is the fifth-most expensive private residence in the United States. The house spans 24,000 square feet and has 10,000 square feet of heated outdoor patio space.
