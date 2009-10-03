10 iPhone Apps Microsoft Must Make

As Apple’s iPhone extends its lead as the world’s most important mobile software platform, the world’s biggest software company needs to take it more seriously.

We argued earlier this week why Microsoft must make more apps for the iPhone. Now we’re making Steve Ballmer a to-do list.

If you missed our earlier post, here’s the gist: While Microsoft is fumbling with its own mess of a mobile platform strategy — Zune, Windows Mobile 6.5, Windows Mobile 7, “Pink,” etc. — Apple is the first to create a mobile software market that people actually use.

Meanwhile, of the 85,000 apps in the iPhone App Store, only two were made by Microsoft, the world’s dominant software company. Neither has anything to do with any of Microsoft’s core software lines.

That’s a mistake. While Microsoft is free to develop its own platforms, it is a foolish decision to ignore other, more important platforms.

Office for the Mac is a cash cow, and it hasn’t affected Microsoft’s ability to make Windows and Windows Apps. The same could be said about making great software for the iPhone.

