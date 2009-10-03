10 iPhone Apps Microsoft Must Make

As Apple’s iPhone extends its lead as the world’s most important mobile software platform, the world’s biggest software company needs to take it more seriously.
We argued earlier this week why Microsoft must make more apps for the iPhone. Now we’re making Steve Ballmer a to-do list.
If you missed our earlier post, here’s the gist: While Microsoft is fumbling with its own mess of a mobile platform strategy — Zune, Windows Mobile 6.5, Windows Mobile 7, “Pink,” etc. — Apple is the first to create a mobile software market that people actually use.
Meanwhile, of the 85,000 apps in the iPhone App Store, only two were made by Microsoft, the world’s dominant software company. Neither has anything to do with any of Microsoft’s core software lines.
That’s a mistake. While Microsoft is free to develop its own platforms, it is a foolish decision to ignore other, more important platforms.
Office for the Mac is a cash cow, and it hasn’t affected Microsoft’s ability to make Windows and Windows Apps. The same could be said about making great software for the iPhone.
Apple's default search tool on the iPhone is likely to remain Google, so Microsoft needs a way to get more people using Bing on the iPhone. An app would be a good first step.
Like Google's separate iPhone search app, Microsoft's could include audio search, and perhaps some other Bing features that wouldn't work in Safari, such as Bing's Visual search. We doubt Apple would let them put a Silverlight plug-in in a Bing app, but there surely could be another way. (It could also extend its mobile ad platform with a Bing app.)
Other shoot-em-up games from console and PC platforms have made it to the iPhone, so there's no reason that Microsoft shouldn't make a pocket version of Halo.
Especially if there were some sort of mini-game you could play on your iPhone that would help your profile on the Xbox edition.
Apple seems to have little interest in offering an all-you-can listen music subscription service. So Microsoft may was well extend its Zune plan to the iPhone. The app would have one certain shortcoming -- it won't be able to play music in the background while you're using other apps.
But we doubt Apple would reject this app outright -- the Feds might go nuts.
A throwback favourite from early editions of Windows. (And the sole reason we installed SoftWindows on our old PowerMac 8500.)
How about steering that's controlled by the accelerometer?
Here, Microsoft should buy or partner with Big In Japan, the small software company that makes ShopSavvy. This app lets you take photos of a UPC code on an in-store product, and look for good prices online.
By hooking this up to Bing Cashback, Microsoft could boost its search queries and referral revenue. It could also extend its mobile ad platform.
Millions of people still use Microsoft Office, and they also have a lot of time when they're not at a computer.
How about a pocket version that you could create end edit Word docs, and sync them to the new Web edition of Office? Or at least email to yourself? Many companies would pay $10 or more for this.
(This, and other iPhone-optimised Office apps, would be especially helpful on the forthcoming Apple tablet.)
Same goes for Excel. This would have a niche audience, but Microsoft could probably get away charging $15 to $20 for an app like this. There has to be a few people who want to be able to tinker with Excel spreadsheets during their commute.
(This, and other iPhone-optimised Office apps, would be especially helpful on the forthcoming Apple tablet.)
Both a tool to view and edit PowerPoint decks, and to act as a remote control (over wi-fi and Bluetooth) of your PowerPoint presentation during a meeting. (Bonus related slideshow: 15 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone.)
(This, and other iPhone-optimised Office apps, would be especially helpful on the forthcoming Apple tablet.)
This is for a geekier audience, but as more IT administrators (and nerds) pick up iPhones, the ability to control their home or work computer -- or the fleet of computers they manage -- via Windows remote desktop could be very helpful.
