10 iPhone Accessories We'd Love To Have

One of the iPhone’s best new “3.0” features will be its ability to work with new hardware accessories. So here’s a bunch we’d love to have.
During Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference keynote last week, GPS maker TomTom showed off a new app that brings turn-by-turn GPS directions to the iPhone — and a new hardware car kit that includes a GPS extender, battery charger, and speakerphone.
That could be a hit. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg! There’s plenty of neat iPhone and iPod touch accessories that companies could make, ranging from the practical — like SD card readers for photographers — to the playful, such as… a meat thermometer!
With the iPhone 3.0 software rolling out on Wednesday, we’ve come up with 10 accessories to inspire gadget makers — some of which we’d actually pay money for, and some of which we’d like to see for the sake of amusement.
The iPhone's virtual, on-screen keyboard is fine for typing in Web addresses or short messages. But some people still want a physical keyboard. And, admittedly, it'd be nice for writing long emails or blog posts. So maybe someone could make a snap-on keyboard for the iPhone.
(Perhaps a nice side business for BlackBerry maker Research In Motion.)
This is actually more realistic than it sounds.
Qualcomm's MediaFlo division is working on add-ons for smartphones like the iPhone that will connect to its live FLO TV service.
iPhone developers have made some awesome games that use the phone's motion sensor and multi-touch screen as controls. But some games are still best played with a thumb pad and a few buttons.
Perhaps someone will create an iPhone game pad and a controller platform that it will either use exclusively or licence to game makers.
Just because the iPhone is constantly connected to the Internet, doesn't mean it can't also print stuff.
Zink's ('zero ink') partners make lightweight printers that work wirelessly with other smartphones. Perhaps the iPhone is on their radar.
This one is not going to happen, but anyone who's ever been frustrated with AT&T's 3G service on the iPhone -- or a lack of wi-fi hotspots for an iPod touch -- might want one of these.
The good news: You can already sort of accomplish the same thing, via the 'MiFi' device that Verizon and Sprint Nextel sell, which lets you connect up to five gadgets via wi-fi to a 3G signal.
Perfect for college campuses, office parties, futuristic police forces, etc. Integrates with Facebook Connect for real-time embarrassing wall posts.
Update: A reader points us to this iPod breathalyzer add-on, now $40 off for Father's Day.
What a better way to follow on-screen recipe instructions than a cooking app that tells you when the chicken is done?
Besides being cool, this might have some practical purposes: Keep a long-term diary of your tire pressure, alert other nearby drivers of road hazards, message AAA directly with your GPS coordinates.
Here we might argue for some sort of high-tech 3D facial analysis software, or a social best-shave game. But this could also work for ultra-light packers. With an iPhone and a Braun shaver add-on, you might be able to go on a business trip with no other electronics, if you really wanted to.
