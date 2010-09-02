10 Investments Making The Stock Market Look Foolish Right Now

Beat the S&P by: Inflation may have eaten away some of a dollar's real value, but inflation applies to stocks as well. Thus even in inflation-adjusted terms, cash beat the S&P by 5.67%.

Why it beat the market: People love to trash the U.S. dollar, with people like Marc Faber likening it to toilet paper, but it actually has done pretty well lately... relative to stocks. Usually holdings cash under your mattress isn't the best investment decision, but it has at least beaten the stock market so far.

Cash's number one enemy tends to be inflation and so far inflation has remained surprisingly tame. While government bonds offer a higher yield than cash, they are also exposed to inflation risk as cash is, and don't offer the liquidity of cash. If you sell a government bond before it matures, it's possible to realise a loss. But with cash, you can pull it out of the bank (or from your mattress) at any time and you'll have the full value (minus inflation, in real terms) ready to deploy into whatever investment opportunity you see.

Many have re-declared cash as 'king' lately. Just watch out if inflation perks up.