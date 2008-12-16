10 Investment Rules For The Very Wealthy

Seeking Alpha’s Mark Sunshine presents 10 investment tips for the super rich, to keep you from becoming another Madoff victim.
- Uber-Country Clubs Aren’t A Great Place To Make Investment Decisions
- Ronald Reagan Was Right; Trust But Verify
- Don’t Invest In Stuff You Don’t Have Time To Figure Out; Buy Treasury Bonds Instead
- Don’t Invest In Stuff You Don’t Understand
- Try To Use Common Sense
- Risk and Return Are Correlated — The Higher The Return The Higher The Risk
- Leverage Increases Risk, A Lot
- Cheap Isn’t The Same As Valuable
- If Management Act Like Thugs, Don’t Invest, Even If They Are Really Well Dressed Ivy League-Educated Thugs
- When In Doubt Re-Read The First Nine Rules And Then Don’t Invest
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.