10 Investment Rules For The Very Wealthy

Seeking Alpha’s Mark Sunshine presents 10 investment tips for the super rich, to keep you from becoming another Madoff victim.



Seeking Alpha:

Uber-Country Clubs Aren’t A Great Place To Make Investment Decisions

Ronald Reagan Was Right; Trust But Verify

Don’t Invest In Stuff You Don’t Have Time To Figure Out; Buy Treasury Bonds Instead

Don’t Invest In Stuff You Don’t Understand

Try To Use Common Sense

Risk and Return Are Correlated — The Higher The Return The Higher The Risk

Leverage Increases Risk, A Lot

Cheap Isn’t The Same As Valuable

If Management Act Like Thugs, Don’t Invest, Even If They Are Really Well Dressed Ivy League-Educated Thugs

When In Doubt Re-Read The First Nine Rules And Then Don’t Invest

