10 Interview Questions You Must Ask If You Want To Get Hired

Many job seekers walk into an interview ill-prepared, expecting the employer to ask all the questions.
Wrong move, says Ford R. Myers, author of “Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring,” (John Wiley & Sons, 2009).
“Asking smart questions will help the job seeker sound articulate, well-prepared and genuinely interested in working for the organisation,” says Myers.
Myers recommends asking the following questions to find out as much as possible about the job and leave a good impression.
7. What makes you think I will be successful in this job? What causes you concern about my candidacy?
8. Now that we've had a chance to talk, how does my background measure up to the requirements of the job? To the other candidates?
Reprinted by permission of Ford R. Myers, a nationally-known Career Coach and author of 'Get The Job You Want Even When No One Is Hiring.' Download your Free Special Report, '10 Vital Strategies to maximise Your Career Success.'
