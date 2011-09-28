9 Internet Privacy Mistakes You Can't Afford To Make, And How To Prevent Them

If you mistakenly click Reply-All and send an email to an entire email chain (like your entire company), you can ruin your life.

Odds are, you are well aware of this privacy mistake, but odds are, you've made this mistake once or twice before.

Double check before sending any emails in response to one person out of many in an email chain.

Hint: Enable Gmail's 'Undo Send' Labs Feature In Gmail's 'Mail Settings'