9 Internet Privacy Mistakes You Can't Afford To Make, And How To Prevent Them

The internet is filled with privacy landmines, ready to be stepped on.But, if you pay attention and follow our tips, you might never have to deal with a colossal “DM Fail” or advertisements that are a little too keen on what you’re interested in.
If you mistakenly click Reply-All and send an email to an entire email chain (like your entire company), you can ruin your life.
Odds are, you are well aware of this privacy mistake, but odds are, you've made this mistake once or twice before.
Double check before sending any emails in response to one person out of many in an email chain.
Hint: Enable Gmail's 'Undo Send' Labs Feature In Gmail's 'Mail Settings'
Whenever you send a DM (direct message) on Twitter, only one person should be able to see it.
But pretty frequently, people mess up and tweet out a DM to all of their followers.
Don't make the same mistake Anthony Weiner made.
Hint: Double check whenever you send a DM and make sure you have the format down pat.
If you're on a public Wi-Fi in a coffee shop or library, you're vulnerable to someone grabbing your passwords when you send them over the air.
Most bank websites already use HTTPS encryption, a more secure way to transmit information online, but some sites make you enable HTTPS manually (like Gmail and Facebook).
You can tell what a site is using based on what comes before the 'www' in your URL bar (HTTP or HTTPS?).
Hint: In Facebook, go to Account Settings and then the Security tab to enable HTTPS. Twitter also lets you opt-in to HTTPS.
Your laptop and smartphone are filled with the most private kind of information, like passwords to your online bank accounts and email accounts.
If you lose a smartphone, it can be easy to remote wipe it, but not if the thief turns your phone off.
Set up a passcode on your phone and laptop. Better be safe than sorry.
Hint: Use an app like 1Password to store all your passwords. There's even an iPhone app!
Even if you delete a Tweet containing a link to an image you posted on TwitPic, yFrog, etc, the picture still exists on the picture-hosting website.
Anthony Weiner also made this mistake by failing to delete an image he posted, even though he deleted the incriminating tweet.
Hint: If you accidentally post an incriminating picture, head to the picture-hosting website and delete it immediately.
It's easy to only share your Facebook pictures with certain people.
Of course, there's the Public/Private choice on any album, but what about keeping your pictures from only certain people?
Hint: Click here to find out how to create a group that can't see the pictures you've been tagged in.
Facebook is filled with holes where your information can accidentally leak free.
Use this guide to patch up the holes, then click 'View As' on your profile to see how your profile looks to others.
Or, after you click View As..., click 'Public' (in small blue letters) to see what your profile looks like from the outside.
Advertising companies have nefarious ways of collecting information about you as you browse the internet.
As often as it's convenient for you, you should clear your browser's cookies (in your Settings or Preferences screen), because these are the little trackers companies use to monitor your browsing.
Hint: Click here to see eight ways to protect yourself from ad companies.
This one's kind of a no-brainer.
Don't forget to log out of public computers, or else you'll be in for a surprise when you get home. Even if you exit a web page, most of the time you're still logged in.
Why? Cookies are the culprit, once again.
