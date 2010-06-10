10 International Front Pages You Need To See: Wednesday, June 9

Every morning we bring you the top news from around the world.



Today: Iran warns against sanctions; outrage against the Israeli flotilla raid continues; a hospital in Ireland mistakenly told some mums that their babies were dead; a potentially disasterous Canadian dam project in Afghanistan; and more.

Australia: Tiger Woods is back! Japan: Japan's prime minister battles the country's debt Kuwait: Iran warns against sanctions; outrage against Israeli raid continues Thailand: A controversial road expansion project is put on hold Iran: Issues of cooperation in the government; Russia condemns Israeli flotilla raid. South Africa: Gearing up for the World Cup U.K: Ministries might see cuts of over 20 per cent U.K: Troops weren't ready to be sent to Helmand Province; military chiefs and civil servants were warned Ireland: mums outraged after being told by hospital their babies were dead

