10 International Front Pages You Need To See: Wednesday, June 9

Antonina Jedrzejczak
earth

Every morning we bring you the top news from around the world.

Today: Iran warns against sanctions; outrage against the Israeli flotilla raid continues; a hospital in Ireland mistakenly told some mums that their babies were dead; a potentially disasterous Canadian dam project in Afghanistan; and more.

Australia: Tiger Woods is back!

Japan: Japan's prime minister battles the country's debt

Kuwait: Iran warns against sanctions; outrage against Israeli raid continues

Thailand: A controversial road expansion project is put on hold

Iran: Issues of cooperation in the government; Russia condemns Israeli flotilla raid.

South Africa: Gearing up for the World Cup

U.K: Ministries might see cuts of over 20 per cent

U.K: Troops weren't ready to be sent to Helmand Province; military chiefs and civil servants were warned

Ireland: mums outraged after being told by hospital their babies were dead

