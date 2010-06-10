10 International Front Pages You Need To See: Wednesday, June 9

Every morning we bring you the top news from around the world.
Today: Iran warns against sanctions; outrage against the Israeli flotilla raid continues; a hospital in Ireland mistakenly told some mums that their babies were dead; a potentially disasterous Canadian dam project in Afghanistan; and more.
Click through to see today’s international front pages >>
U.K: Troops weren't ready to be sent to Helmand Province; military chiefs and civil servants were warned
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.