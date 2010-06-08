15 International Front Pages You Need To See: Tuesday, June 8

Photo: CIA
Every morning we bring you the top news from around the world.
Click through to see today’s international front pages >>
China: Lower birthrates and study abroad fever have left fewer students sitting for the college entrance exam
Philippines: President Gloria Arroyo allows 301 military officers to keep their posts despite a lack of approval by the Appointments Commission
India: a 26-year-old factory disaster case which killed 3,000 leads to short jail terms and angry activists
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.