15 International Front Pages You Need To See: Tuesday, June 8

Joe Pompeo, Antonina Jedrzejczak
world map atlas

Photo: CIA

China: Lower birthrates and study abroad fever have left fewer students sitting for the college entrance exam

WSJ Asia: North Korea and European budget troubles dominate the front page

Japan: New Prime Minister Naoto Kan gets his executive party choices approved

Philippines: President Gloria Arroyo allows 301 military officers to keep their posts despite a lack of approval by the Appointments Commission

Thailand: Arson troubles

India: a 26-year-old factory disaster case which killed 3,000 leads to short jail terms and angry activists

Kuwait: Turkey calls for sanctions on Israel for deadly raid on Gaza-bound ship

Dubai: Emirates Airlines orders more A380 aircrafs, for a total of 90 super-jumbos

Iran: Leaders meet in Turkey to discuss the situation in Gaza

South Africa: The EU bailout might not be enough to put Europe back on its feet

WSJ Europe: The Euro rescue package is finalised

London: Prisoners are turning to Islam to gain protection from gangs

Ireland: Close to 2 million doses of swine flu vaccine were never used

Canada: $1.9 million on a man-made lake?

