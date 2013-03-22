11 Of The Best Tweets In Twitter History

In seven short years, Twitter has evolved from a place where people simply share random thoughts to the first place people go for breaking news and events.
In honour of Twitter’s seventh birthday, we decided to pull together this list of 10 epic tweets.
We pulled a few of the tweets from post over at Quora with a ton of user-submitted epic tweets.
The photo posted via Twitter shows the famous US Airways flight that landed in New York City's Hudson river. Incredible.
Kanye West's tweet apologizing for embarrassing Taylor Swift at the MTV music awards in 2010 has since been deleted, but it's epic nonetheless.
This hilarious exchange between Tom Anderson, the founder of MySpace, and a random tweeter proves that Tom had the last laugh.
When Oprah first joined Twitter back in 2009. She was a excited, to say the least. Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neil pointed this out to her.
Before Twitter really took off and became mainstream, users were a lot more open with what they shared. Ev Williams, one of Twitter's co-founders, expressed what he thought when he overheard some people talking about Twitter at the grocery store.
AMC theatres and Oreo clashed a bit when the popular cookie tweeted its thoughts on bringing Oreos to the movies. AMC was not pleased.
