9 Of The Craziest PR Stunts Ever Pulled Off By Automakers

Car makers are always trying to find a new way of promoting their brand and new cars.And with such a wide scope for reaching millions of people around the world, the internet has become one of the carmakers’ favourite haunts.



They can create videos, place them on YouTube, and bask in their efforts while the brand or car is promoted.

Here are some of the most insane publicity stunts ever pulled by car manufacturers.

Chevrolet flipped a Sonic in the air. Launching a new car for Chevrolet is tough these days. Sure, it's still a big company in America, but the rest of the world struggles to love the legendary name and its cars. That's why, when there's a new car launch, there has to be some serious PR behind it along with a large amount of buzz. And how do you create buzz? With a publicity stunt for the internet, obviously! Here, Chevy's little car, the Sonic, was put through its paces 10,000 feet in the air. MINI Cooper lent its name to winter storm. MINI decided to cause some publicity by placing the Cooper name on a weather front. Sounds a bit weird, but they thought it would show just how weather-proof the MINI Cooper is. Unfortunately, the front which MINI chose proved to be one of the most snow-intense and destructive fronts for years. Better luck next time, MINI. Mercedes-Benz launched an interactive game. Everyone loves a competition to win a new car, and that's exactly what Mercedes-Benz gave consumers the chance to do with their publicity stunt for their newest C-Class Coupe. The competition is over now, but the Escape The Map game had quite an engaging interface that used Google Maps. Lamborghini handed some vehicles to the local police. How to promote your supercar across the world with guaranteed news coverage? Easy; give your cars to the Italian police force to use. That's exactly what Lamborghini did with their Gallardo and it hit the headlines a couple of years ago across the world. The company even trained the police how to drive the 560bhp supercar! Honda hired professional skydivers. Honda always comes up with some of the best adverts for its cars, but when it wanted to cause some attention for its new Accord, they went super creative. Taking a team of skydivers, they spelled out the Honda logo in the sky. All live on TV, too! Hot Wheels broke a record... The Hot Wheels brand has been around for decades, so when they wanted to reignite the world's passion for their products, they thought about baking a cake--and then realised that was a stupid idea, and that breaking the world record for a distance jump in a four-wheeled-vehicle would be far more appropriate. ...and took advantage of some driver star power. Hot Wheels again, but this time it's the realisation of many a child's dream: the loop-the-loop. Tanner Foust takes the wheel and shows just what his car can do--and it's a pretty incredible notion to behold. We can only take our hats off to Hot Wheels. Virgin's Richard Branson drove an amphibious car. Richard Branson has to be the king of PR stunts. The owner of Virgin has always been one for the camera and, over the years, has treated us with some brilliant escapades and stunts. He's the daddy, and to promote Virgin even further he took an amphibious car to Dover, England to try and travel across the English Channel to Calais in world-record breaking time. Ken Block'a Gymkhana videos have fans going wild. Ken Block--everyone's favourite insane rally driver. He's the man behind the ridiculously popular Gymkhana series on YouTube, where he basically shows off his vast amounts of driving skill at a set location. If you've never seen a Gymkhana, you're in for a treat! These cars need no PR stunts. See the cars of New York's incredible classic car club >

