10 American Industries That Will Be Destroyed In The Next Decade

The last decade saw the obsolescence of several technologies that once seemed cutting edge or permanent.

Of course, the gales of creative destruction aren’t slowing down. The next decade will see all kinds of upheaval and violent change.

Last week The Bureau of labour Statistics published an interesting study about the way employment will change over the next several years.

It specifically identified 10 American industries that will see the biggest declines in employment between the years 2008-2018. Some are surprising, and others are industries that have long been due to die.


[slide


Number employed in 2008: 843,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 769,000

per cent decline: 8.9%

Why: Basically, we've already hit peak gasoline. That's over. The future will have more and more public transportation, city living, and plug-ins, obviating the need for the good old fashioned gas stations.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 1,550,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,398,000

per cent decline: 10.2%

Why: Department stores have been in decline for a while. They centralized approach to shopping is now largely the domain of the low-end of the market, while the high end has been cannibalised by the internet and by boutiques.

(Macy's 1946)

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 666,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 593,000

per cent decline: 11.0%

Why: Duh, wireless.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 843,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 769,000

per cent decline: 8.9%

Why: Email has put the mail service into permanent decline.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 1,550,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,398,000

per cent decline: 10.2%

Why: paper?

(Macy's 1946)

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 666,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 593,000

per cent decline: 11.0%

Why: Cars are still huge, but in the US they're on the decline.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 748,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 650.000

per cent decline: 13.0%

Why: This industry has been hurting forever, and despite plans to get more self-reliant, the BLS sees no change here.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 594,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 499,000

per cent decline: 16.0%

Why: Of course.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 544,00

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 443,000

per cent decline: 18.6%

Why: There was a point when Semiconductors were the definition of a high-tech industry. Now they're a cheap, manufactured product largely made in Asia.

Source: BLS





[slide


Number employed in 2008: 155,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 67,000

per cent decline: 57.0%

Why: Actually, we're really surprised there are still 155,000 workers in this industry in America.

How Asia makes America look stoneage >>

Source: BLS







