10 Indie Apps You Should Be Using On Your Smartphone

Boxfish is a great way to find what's on TV with live feeds. Its 'live windows' help you keep track of what's happening with your favourite shows. Best of all, it's in real time.

Boxfish builds its massive TV index from closed-captioning data. The company captures almost every word spoken on TV--currently 1,200 channels--and makes it searchable. That means you can actually see what people are talking about on a news or sports show, rather than relying on generic TV-guide program descriptions.

Available for: iPhone, iPad

Price: Free