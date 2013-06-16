10 Nightlife Venues That Are These Cities' Best-Kept Secrets

travelling the world is an exciting adventure in itself, but knowing the exclusive and best-kept secrets of the cities you are visiting makes the trip that much better.



Even if you’re not abroad or in an unfamiliar city, there are places that are simply so high-brow or underground that you would not know about them even if you’ve lived in the same city for your entire life.

These 10 clandestine venues fit that category and are guaranteed fun experiences, all for different and exciting reasons.

The Sayers Club – Los Angeles 1645 Wilcox Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028

Starting in the city known for posh nightclubs and celebrity sightings, Hollywood is home to The Sayers Club, one of the best-kept secrets, largely because its entrance is hidden with its sign-less façade backed off the street a bit. Despite its relative anonymity, the door is very tough due to the high volume of industry leaders and celebrities that frequent this sleek speakeasy. If lucky enough to get inside, visitors are treated to unannounced musical performances from notable artists, and have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the most powerful people in Tinseltown while waiting for an $18 drink.

Joy Madrid – Madrid Calle del Arenal, 1128013 Madrid Located in central Madrid, Joy Madrid has long been one of the hottest go-to nightclubs in Europe and is one of the most popular clubs in Madrid for those looking for a true European club experience. Opened in 1981, it was converted from an old 1950's theatre into a huge club warehouse. Joy Madrid offers ample space for partygoers from all over the world to meet new friends and party the night away. Perhaps what makes this venue so unique is its spectacular light effects that add even more flair to this trendy club. Blue lights spectacularly illuminate the spacious sunken dance floor and undulating special effects are projected onto the back wall of the stage. No matter where one turns, myriad futuristic lighting and lasers bounce off the walls and, of course, it wouldn't be a true nightclub without a disco ball hanging above the crowd. SL (Simyone Lounge) – New York City 409 West 14th StreetNew York, NY 10014 Similar to The Sayers Club with its hipster, yet swanky vibe, New York's SL (Simyone Lounge) is guarded with classic velvet ropes, followed by a mysterious black-mirrored entrance. Once inside the club, there is plenty to please the eye from the beautiful people to the enticing illuminated glass bricks that line the walls. For those who don't want to mingle with the run of the mill models, socialites, and Wall Street elites, there is an ultra-exclusive bottle service lounge with an intimate DJ experience. Also, when you're inside make sure to look up to see an aerial view of the attractive clientele mingling with each other thanks to the mirrored ceilings. Top of The Standard – New York City Kapital – Madrid Calle de Atocha, 12528012 Madrid Located in the centre of the city, Kapital is a one of the most famous and popular clubs in Madrid. Clubgoers can try a little bit of everything here as it offers seven floors of musical madness, a rooftop terrace overlooking the city and they even some karaoke bars. The club literally caters to every type of partygoer. Kapital is also known for having various themed parties according to the time of year. The Box – New York City 189 Chrystie StreetNew York, NY 10002 Switching up the vibe from the chic and elegant NYC clubs already mentioned, The Box in New York on the Lower East Side is possibly the most exclusive bars/circus in the world. Barack Obama could walk up to the door and get denied without a prior reservation or name on the guest list (probably not, but you get the point). The crowd is a mix of high rollers, Wall Street execs, successful artists and musicians, and everyone's favourite trust fund babies. The first half of the night consists of rock and hip hop blaring throughout the club, marking a pretty typical club experience. However, at 1am, The Box sets itself apart with magicians, burlesque dancers, and acrobats among other unexpected performers. The Edison – Los Angeles 108 West 2nd StreetLos Angeles, CA 90012 Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, The Edison is a huge nightclub situated in the basement of the Higgins Building, LA's first private power plant. Walking into this huge sophisticated nightclub is like stepping back in time. You are instantly transported into the roaring 1920s: think Great Gatsby. Hostesses in flapper dress lead well-dressed patrons down a corridor and down a grand staircase to the main floor of the venue. Here you will find swanky sitting areas, the Main Bar, and performers from DJs and jazz bands to go-go dancers take the stage to entertain the crowd. There is also a smaller Music Room and Game Room where a grand piano and jukebox are located. The combination of the decidedly elegant 20s, mixed with a bit of history including the late Second Industrial Age, creates a one-of-a-kind club experience that you will not encounter anywhere else. The Church – London The Clapham Grand21-25 St John's Hill Clapham JunctionLondon SW111TT The Church in London is one of the more unique and fun experiences one can have. Only open for four hours from the late morning to the early afternoon on Sunday, The Church is anything but stoic. Not very exclusive, The Church is open to anyone with an open-mind, a party attitude, and a willingness to ride on the Tube, drunk, in full costume, next to people who are going to actual church. Inside The Church there is a drink limit of four beers or ciders, which almost everyone reaches. Then the four hours is comprised of dancing while watching stripper shows on stage and monitoring the big screen in the middle of the stage that shows cleverly captioned pictures of the crowd. La Maison – Rome Vicolo dei Granari, 300186 Rome Located in the city's centre, tucked away in a back street in the maze of the historic centre, La Maison in Rome may be tricky to locate but will be well worth your search. Since opening in 2001, La Maison has been recognised as one of the most exclusive clubs in Rome. What sets this club apart from its competition is its unique one-two punch: it's a hip-hop nightclub and also home to sushi-style restaurant lounge, known as the Sushi Sofa. Crystal chandeliers and silver disco balls hang high above the grooving crowd below. If you are lucky enough to gain entrance into this chic nightclub, you are almost guaranteed to spot a celebrity of two. The Roxy – London 3 Rathbone PlaceLondon W1D1 The Roxy in London offers a unique underground club experience for partygoers. Typically the club attracts a more student-oriented crowd on the nights earlier in the week, particularly during Wednesday's official student night, where you can find young college scholars from the nearby University College, London stream in to have a goodtime. However, as the weekend approaches a more eclectic, yet younger crowd gathers here to enjoy the reasonably priced and innovative cocktails and fun loving vibe. The Roxy is not huge, but there is a decent sized dance floor where DJs crank out retro and contemporary pop. Don't expect glitz and glamour but the Roxy will deliver its own, unique charm and is a great place to party for those on a budget! Now Check Out The Rowdiest Bars In The US See The Rowdiest Bars In The US>

