8 Incredible Things We Could Have Done With All The Oil That Has Leaked

UPDATE: Since live footage of the leak demolished BP’s 5,000 barrels a day estimate, we’re going with the more realistic figure of 95,000 barrels a day. On May 21 that means 2,660,000 barrels have leaked. Now let’s take another look at these incredible things.

Everyone’s trying to figure out how much oil is in the Gulf. Using the most conservative leak estimate of 5,000 barrels per day, the volume of petroleum in the area is an astronomical 125,000 barrels.

We’ve calculated some incredible things that could have been done with all that oil.

Drive a Honda Civic to the Sun and back -- 20 ONE TIMES UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which equals 5,250,000 gallons of crude. A new Honda Civic can get up to 34 mpg. The leaked oil (not counting crude-to-fuel conversions) would fuel nearly 180 million miles of driving. At its nadir, the sun is around 90 million miles away. Make 80 FIVE BILLION plastic bags UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18. According to Reuters, China refines 37 million barrels of crude to make 1,095 billion plastic bags. Therefore it takes 101,370 bbl to make 3 billion bags; and 125,000 bbl to make 3.7 billion. Supply North Korea with oil for 255 days UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18. North Korea imports 10,500 barrels per day. Power a human to walk to the planet Uranus and back -- 20 ONE TIMES UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which yields 765,000 million kilojoules. Walking for one mile takes 205 kilojoules (of food energy). If equivalent energy, the oil would power 3,732,000,000 miles of walking. Uranus is 1.78 billion miles away on average. Leave an El Camino on idle until the year 21180 UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which equals 5,250,000 gallons of gas. An 8-cylinder engine idling 5-minutes-per-day burns 20 gallons in a year; which means one day of idling burns 15.789 gallons. Feed 279,563 Americans for a year UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which equals 5,250,000 gallons. 400 gallons of oil are used to feed one American for a year, based on estimates of agriculture, transportation, etc. Fill 170 Olympic swimming pools with petroleum UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which equals 5,250,000 gallons or 672 million fluid ounces. Make 243,139 tons of fertilizers UPDATE: Now using the newest estimate of 95,000 bbl per day on day 28. Caveat: We used figures for day 25 using the conservative estimate of 5,000 bbl per day. Our calculations are non-scientific. maths: 5,000 barrels per day equals 125,000 barrels by May 18; which -- at 7.3 bbl per ton -- equals 17,123 tons. 1.5 tons of oil makes 1 ton of fertiliser. Here's A Visual Aid See The Oil Slick Over Your Home Town

