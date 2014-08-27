10 Incredible 'Super Mario Bros.' Cheats You've Been Missing Out On For Decades

There's a glitch at the end of World 1-2 that takes you to what people lovingly refer to as 'Minus World.' At the end of the level, when you get to the pipe and bricks, stand on the edge of the pipe while ducking and facing the left. Jump to the right and try not to break the block that's directly next to the pipe. If you do it correctly, you'll slide right through the bricks and end up in a Warp Zone level. Go into the first pipe you see, and you'll be ferried away to World -1.

There's nothing really to do in the level but swim around (it's a water level). Once you get to the end, you go through a pipe that takes you back to the beginning.

As Transmission Zero points out, the level isn't really called -1. It's actually World 36-1, but the 36 doesn't actually show up. Also, the level is identical to World 7-2. A strange glitch indeed!