10 Incredible Modern Art Homes That Will Hold Value In A Bad Market

Miami Beach, FL

Wealth and beauty abound on Miami Beach's La Gorce Island, which is accessible only by a bridge and passage through a guard house, which makes it desirable for celebs such as Cher and Billy Joel to own homes there. This contemporary home on La Gorce offers 20,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. Plus, the 270 feet of protected waterfront will come in handy for yacht parking. The pièce de résistance is a unique, sweeping white marble staircase (photo, above) that leads to the master bedroom.

