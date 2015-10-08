10 incredible home theatres that you can buy right now

Forget swimming pools. Today’s high net worth home buyers would rather have a tricked-out home theatre.
According to a recent survey by Coldwell Banker, home theatres outrank pools, wine cellars, and tennis courts as one of the most desirable real estate amenities that the super rich look for.
With the help of Zillow Group, the largest real estate network on the web, we’ve found 10 of the most elaborate home theatres that you can buy right now.
Keep scrolling to see their swanky concession stands, plush leather seats, and more.
Located on the lower level of a 17,5000-square-foot estate, this 17-seat theatre is a hop-skip from an equally luxe massage room, wet bar, game room, and gym.
The fireplace is an extremely nice touch that you don't often see in home theatres.
Sitting on almost three acres of land, 9 Terrace Circle was designed for luxury entertaining. Behind the stone exterior lies an elegant wine cellar with a long tasting table and intricate chandelier, a 12-person hot tub, and a sleek home theatre.
Don't want to sit in a chair? Opt for the super-size bean bag in the front left corner.
This state-of-the-art home theatre holds court in an airy country estate that's surrounded by oak trees and beautiful mountains. The dimly lit theatre is conveniently located on the same wing as the master suite.
Here's a home theatre that doubles as a party room. Start with drinks at the bar and then grab some popcorn and queue up a film.
With 366 feet of shoreline along Lake Sylvan, large balconies, and a resort-style pool, the property is more like a luxury hotel than a personal mansion.
This Colonial-style manor has everything from a three-story foyer to a pool and outdoor kitchen. While simple in design, the home theatre has some of the comfiest looking chairs we've seen.
A stage below the screen makes this home theatre a prime space for karaoke nights.
Locally known as 'Draper Castle,' the 23,383-square-foot mansion also has an indoor basketball court and a fire pit with panoramic mountain and city views.
The star-speckled ceiling, stadium seating, and jumbo screen make this home theatre feel like the real thing. Elsewhere in the seven-bedroom home is an elevator, salt water aquarium, wet bar, and temperature-controlled wine room.
After a day on the slopes, relax in this home theatre that doubles as a man cave, complete with the type of roomy recliners that dads dream of.
The mountain estate is tucked in the Glenwild gated community, which houses the No. 1 golf course in Utah.
From vintage movie posters to a concession stand, this custom theatre designed by Theos Kalomirakis offers the full experience of a night at the movies.
The only amenity that comes close to topping the theatre is the amazing stone patio where you can feel the ocean mist as you cuddle in front of a roaring fire pit.
This surround-sound home theatre is the ultimate setting for an old Western film marathon. The Rocky Mountain estate has ski-in/ski-out access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and plenty of fireplaces to warm up next to on a snowy day.
