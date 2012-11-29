The 10 Best All-Inclusive Hotels On The Planet

Photo: Palm Island Resort
Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that all-inclusive hotels make travel easier. These hotels are one-stop destinations with food, entertainment, activities and accommodations all rolled into one price.Fodor’s recently revealed its 2012 Hotel Awards, which looked at the Best All-Inclusive Hotels. They also issued awards for hotels in several other categories, like New & Noteworthy, Global Icons, Trendsetters, and Trip of a Lifetime.
From Patagonia to the Caribbean, these all-inclusive resorts offer more than just meals and accommodations. Their packages include extras like luxurious spa treatments, water sports, educational experiences like cooking demonstrations and star-gazing classes, and excursions to explore the nearby surroundings.
We chose not to include rates because the packages vary tremendously for each resort, based on which options you choose to include.
Location: Denali National Park, Alaska
The best way to experience Alaska's remote Denali Park is at one of these two lodges. Camp Denali's rustic log cabins feel like a grown-up summer camp accommodation, and North Face Lodge's more contemporary rooms feel slightly more upscale.
The hotel employs hiking guides and wildlife experts to help guests connect with the natural surroundings.
Location: La Romana, Dominican Republic
With three great golf courses and package options that include greens fees, this resort is a golfer's dream.
There's also a fantastic spa, beach, marina, and several pools.
Location: St. John's, Antigua
Just two miles off the coast of Antigua, Jumby Bay is located on a 300-acre private island which can only be explored by guests.
As part of the all-inclusive package, the resort offers meals, water sports, sunset cruises and nice extras like outdoor movie nights, beach barbecues, bicycle rentals, and stargazing with a resident astronomer.
Location: Kingsford, Australia
Located in a historic 1856 homestead on 225 acres of rural land, Kingsford Homestead is an intimate property that can accommodate just 14 guests at a time.
The hotel's restaurant serves meals that use local ingredients sourced from the Barossa Valley and wine from the region's top vineyards.
Location: Palm Island, St. Vincent & the Grenadines
There's so much to do on this private island that you definitely won't be bored.
The 43-room resort has a driving range, turtle sanctuary, cycling centre, tennis courts, croquet pitch, a pool, snorkelling beaches, and endless hiking paths.
Location: Tasmania, Australia
The all-inclusive package at this remote hotel in Tasmania comes with incredible perks like nightly wine hours, gourmet meals, a fully-stocked minibar with high-end snacks, cooking demonstrations and archery lessons, a $100 spa credit, and interesting excursions to nearby destinations like Freycinet Marine Oyster Farm.
Location: St. George's, Grenada
At this laid-back Caribbean resort, most guests choose to while away their time on the golden sand beach.
The hotel's 64 suites have luxury amenities like Frette linens, marble bathrooms with Jacuzzi tubs, and terraces or balconies.
The elegant beachfront restaurants serve local cuisine made from fresh, local ingredients.
Location: Cap Estate, St. Lucia
Unlike many other all-inclusive resorts which push heavy foods and sugary cocktails on their guests, the BodyHoliday emphasises health and wellness.
The adults-only resort offers water sports like scuba diving and snorkelling, archery, golf, tennis, group fitness classes, personal training sessions, fencing and more.
When you're done working your body, relax with one of their incredible spa treatments like the Lucian Ginger & Lime Scrub.
Location: Patagonia, Chile
Located in what was once a cold storage plant in Chile's Patagonia, The Singular Patagonia hotel is an industrial chic resort which opened in 2011.
The property offers hiking, trekking, boating and horseback riding excursions around Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park, which is just steps from the resort.
Location: Quintana Roo, Mexico
This is a laid-back yet elegant resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya that has a romantic beachfront restaurant, a Mayan-inspired spa, and access to gorgeous white-sand beaches.
Palapa-style rooms feel rustic yet luxurious with canopy-draped beds set with silky sheets, deep soaking tubs, and private plunge pools overlooking the sea.
