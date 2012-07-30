A 10-Inch BlackBerry PlayBook Turns Up In Vietnam

Photo: Tinhte

An unusual development on the other side of the world — a 10-inch PlayBook tablet has turned up in Vietnam and pictures of it surfaced on Vietnamese site Tinhte, reports Electronista.The PlayBook is normally a 7-inch tablet, but a teardown of the 10-inch mystery device reveals genuine internals.



The speculation is that the 10-incher pictures is a production-ready model whose product launch was aborted.

